France recorded more than 100,000 new Covid cases in a 24 hour period on Christmas Day, the third consecutive day that record high case numbers were observed.

A meeting of the country’s Health Defence Council, chaired by President Emmanuel Macron, will meet at 4pm to “reevaluate” the current rules in place to keep the pandemic under control.

Here are some of the options on the table.

Health pass reforms

The government has already announced its intention to change the health pass into a vaccine pass by the end of January – meaning that unvaccinated people would no longer have the option to present a negative test to access bars, restaurants, leisure centres etc.

But some French media have reported that it could introduce a new “super-pass” before then. This would mean that to enter certain venues identified as areas where people often pick up Covid, attendees would have to present proof of a negative covid test as well as vaccination.

Self-isolation time shortened

Currently, people who are a contact case of someone infected with Omicron must self-isolate for up to 17 days. Given that the variant is becoming dominant in France, the current rules have the potential to completely paralyse some sectors if large numbers of staff are in isolation and unable to work.

The government is therefore considering shortening the isolation period.

Obligatory mask wearing outside

Some outside venues, like markets, already require mask wearing and some local authorities have already reimposed outdoor mask rules – but this rule could be extended to cover all outside spaces.

Currently, masks must be worn on all public transport, all indoor public spaces and any venue where visitors are required to use a health pass for entry.

French mask rules have no exemptions and not wearing a mask when required to do so can net you a €135 fine.

Workplaces to require health passes

French workplaces could be obliged to require employees to hold a valid health pass, as is already the case in Italy. Last week, the Labour Minister said she was undecided on such a measure and said that further consultation was needed.

It is already recommended – but not a rule – that employees who can work from home do so for at least three days a week.

New Year’s Eve restrictions

Last year, the government imposed a curfew on New Year’s Eve in a bid to get case numbers under control and avoid a nationwide super-spreader event.

This year local authorities have already banned fireworks, concerts and drinking in the street in many areas, while nightclubs across France have been closed since December 10th.

The government has asked the public to keep end of year gatherings small and to get tested before attending parties.

This year though, it is unlikely that a nationwide curfew will be enforced. Limits on numbers at private gatherings are also likely to remain recommendations, rather than rules.

Travel restrictions lifted

France currently has in place a complete ban on most types of travel to and from the UK, while travellers from most other non-EU countries require proof of vaccination to enter.

It is highly unlikely that France will announce any loosening of travel restrictions, including those that apply for people going to or coming from the UK.

School holidays extended

Many opposition figures have called for the school holidays to be extended to prevent the spread of Covid in schools.

But French media are reporting that the government is unlikely to enforce such a measure – ministers have always said that closing schools is a last resort if other measures are not working, given the potential for disruption of education and widening inequalities that school closures present. Last week, the government ruled that all children over the age of five could receive Covid vaccination.