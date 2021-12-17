NEW: France activates online quarantine portal for travellers from UK

The French government has announced tighter rules on travel to and from the UK due to the explosion of Covid infections caused by the Omicron variant.

These rules, which include tighter rules and pre-departure tests and obligatory quarantine (full details here), apply to all travellers whether fully vaccinated or not.

All non-essential travel from the UK has been barred. If you meet the essential travel requirements, you will have to submit some personal details via an online platform, which has now been activated, before your departure to France.

You can access the platform HERE.

The site can be accessed in multiple languages. You will need to fill all the standard biographical details and declare whether you are a health worker or not. You will also be asked for a French social security number (although you can just write “0” if you don’t have one), vaccination status and the address where you will be quarantining upon arrival in France.

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

After filling out the form, you will be able to download an identification file. We recommend that you either save this file on your phone or print it. You are not allowed to travel without completing the form. It may be useful to carry it on you as you cross the border.

The purpose of this form is to alert French law enforcement authorities of where you will be self-isolating in France upon your arrival. The police could check that you are respecting the quarantine measures once you get here – if you are found to be violating them, you could face a hefty fine.

Remember that you must quarantine for at least 48 hours after arriving in France. If after 48 hours, you present a negative Covid test, you can leave self-isolation. If you do not take a test, you must remain isolated for 10 days according to the ministry if interior rather than the 7 days initially announced by the government spokesperson.