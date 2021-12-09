France bans dancing in bars and restaurants in response to Covid-19

Sam Bradpiece
[email protected]
@Sam_Bradpiece
Covid-19 rules

Share this article
Dancing in bars and restaurants will be closed for four weeks in France, as part of the government's efforts to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.
Dancing in bars and restaurants will be closed for four weeks in France, as part of the government's efforts to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by Martin BUREAU / AFP)
Sam Bradpiece
[email protected]
@Sam_Bradpiece

The French government had already ordered that nightclubs close for four weeks from Friday. But if you thought you could get around this by having a boogie at your local brasserie, think again.

The fifth wave of the pandemic continues to rip through France and is not predicted to peak until the end of the month at the earliest. 

In response, the government has doubled down on measures to prevent the spread of the virus. 

After announcing a four-week closure of nightclubs, it has now also implemented an additional ban dancing in bars and restaurants, which will run from Friday until January 7th.  

A study published by the Pasteur Institute in November found that night clubs in particular posed a “high risk of infection” because they are typically unventilated spaces where the virus hangs in the air. 

This study found that under 40s were most likely to get infected in nightclubs – most likely because they are the age group most likely to frequent these venues. 

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

The ban on dancing in restaurants and bars is likely a targeted measure to reduce the rate of transmission among older population groups, who are already at higher risk of serious illness arising from Covid-19 infection but might also want to put on their dancing shoes at the weekend. 

The government has already announced that those working in the nightlife sector would receive compensation, via part-time unemployment benefits, for the duration of the nightclub closures. 

It has not announced any such compensation for workers in the bar and restaurant industry, as these venues will be able to stay open – dance floor aside.  

All inside venues in France currently require mask wearing. Health passes remain obligatory for those who want to visit bars and restaurants over the Christmas period. 

The government has asked businesses to avoid hosting end of year parties until the passing of the fifth wave. 

Share this article

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

Related articles

‘Fit to fly’: What kind of Covid tests are valid for returning to or entering France?
FOR MEMBERS

‘Fit to fly’: What kind of Covid tests are valid for returning to or entering France?

What are the Covid recommendations around socialising in France this Christmas?

What are the Covid recommendations around socialising in France this Christmas?

‘We need to be careful’: Will France have a normal Christmas this year?

‘We need to be careful’: Will France have a normal Christmas this year?

UPDATE: What travellers from Europe to UK need to know about new Covid test rules

UPDATE: What travellers from Europe to UK need to know about new Covid test rules

France suspends travel from 7 African countries over Covid variant

France suspends travel from 7 African countries over Covid variant

EXPLAINED: The new rules for the French health pass
FOR MEMBERS

EXPLAINED: The new rules for the French health pass

TODAY: What Covid measures are the French government set to announce?

TODAY: What Covid measures are the French government set to announce?

What can we expect from the new Covid restrictions in France?

What can we expect from the new Covid restrictions in France?

More news

‘Fit to fly’: What kind of Covid tests are valid for returning to or entering France?
FOR MEMBERS

‘Fit to fly’: What kind of Covid tests are valid for returning to or entering France?

What are the Covid recommendations around socialising in France this Christmas?

What are the Covid recommendations around socialising in France this Christmas?

‘We need to be careful’: Will France have a normal Christmas this year?

‘We need to be careful’: Will France have a normal Christmas this year?

UPDATE: What travellers from Europe to UK need to know about new Covid test rules

UPDATE: What travellers from Europe to UK need to know about new Covid test rules

France suspends travel from 7 African countries over Covid variant

FOR MEMBERS

EXPLAINED: The new rules for the French health pass

TODAY: What Covid measures are the French government set to announce?

What can we expect from the new Covid restrictions in France?