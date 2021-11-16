Where in France is reintroducing mask rules outdoors?

National rules

The nationwide rule on masks is that they must be worn on all public transport and in all indoor spaces that are not covered by the health pass.

That means that health pass venues such as bars, restaurants, leisure centres and cinemas do not require a mask, but in venues that don’t require a health pass – such as shops or medical centres – a mask must be worn.

However most health pass venues are private businesses and as such are within their rights to set their own rules for entry, which can include wearing a mask.

Likewise events such as gigs and open-air festivals are also entitled to impose a mask rule as a condition of entry.

French mask rules have no exemptions and not wearing a mask when required to do so can net you a €135 fine.

Local rules

In addition to the national rules, local préfectures may also impose extra requirements, including the reintroduction of wearing masks in open-air venues such as in the street.

Over the summer, few took up this opportunity, but as cases have risen in recent weeks several areas have brought in stricter rules on masks.

But here’s where it gets confusing, because this decision is up to local authorities there is no case number threshold at which it is introduced. Some areas with low case numbers have extra mask rules while other places with high case numbers don’t.

Also, there is no nationally agreed definition to the rule, so the exact requirements vary from area to area.

According to research conducted by Le Parisien newspaper with local press, 9 of France’s 96 mainland départements have mask rules concerning outdoor areas.

They are: Nord, Marne, Haut-Rhin, Loir-et-Cher, Saône-et-Loire, Ariege, Vendée, Hérault and Alpes-Maritime.

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

#Covid19 : ces villes et départements qui réimposent le masque en extérieur et à l’intérieur ⤵️ ➡️ https://t.co/RSqd2f353g pic.twitter.com/dEVAQYHEkp — Le Parisien (@le_Parisien) November 16, 2021

Meanwhile 12 départements have rules requiring masks in indoor venues even if covered by the health pass.

They are: Marne, Bas-Rhin, Loir-et-Cher, Maine-et-Loire, Loire Atlantique, Vienne, Creuse, Lozère, Rhône, Haut-Savoie, Haute-Alpes and Alpes-Maritime.

Not all the rules apply to the entire département. Some concern only certain communes while others are based on local incidence rates or – in the case of outdoor masks – are only required in crowded areas or for outdoor events.

If you are in one of these areas, the best thing to do is head to the website of the local préfecture for detailed information on the rules.

At several points through the pandemic local authorities have had the power to impose their own rules in addition to those mandated by the government, which has frequently lead to a confusing hotchpotch of rules that vary according to area, or even street.

The wearing of masks in class for primary schools – which had been listed in areas with low case numbers – was reimposed on Monday.