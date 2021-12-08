‘Fit to fly’: What kind of Covid tests are valid for returning to or entering France?

Here are the rules to enter France from non-EU countries, including the UK and US.

The basics

All travellers from non-EU countries – whether they are fully vaccinated or not – currently require proof of a negative Covid test taken within 48 hours of departure to enter France from any country outside the EU or Schengen zone.

But what sort of tests are acceptable? Is a home test sufficient?

The short answer to that last question is ‘no’. At-home testing kits have never been approved for entry into France.

Then it gets a bit more complicated… The rule for entry to France is that the test must be ‘capable of detecting the N protein in Covid’. All PCR tests do this, as do most – but not all – rapid-result lateral flow or antigen tests.

It is the traveller’s responsibility to ensure that they have the required negative Covid-19 documentation and can produce it upon request by either border officials or representatives of airlines, ferry or rail operators. Not having this document means you will not be able to travel.

All non-EU arrivals, including UK subjects, must also sign an official declaration ‘on their honour’ – the form is here – that they accept that further testing can be performed on arrival in France, and that they have no symptoms of Covid-19.

UK ‘Fit to Fly’ tests

Even vaccinated travellers aged 12 and over from the UK require proof of a recent negative Covid test to enter France. The test must have been taken within 48 hours of departure.

This proof of a negative COVID-19 test is known as a ‘fit to fly’ test in the UK. It’s worth searching for this when you arrange your test with a private testing company. Just getting any old antigen or lateral flow test won’t be enough if it doesn’t come with a certificate for travel.

For entry to France, the test must be ‘capable of detecting the N protein in Covid’. All PCR tests do this, as do most – but not all – rapid-result lateral flow or antigen tests that are available in the UK.

So, an appropriate test is important. If you search for a ‘Fit to Fly’ test and specify France as your destination, you will be directed to companies performing tests that meet the standard for travel to France.

Some of these companies send you a self-test kit to be carried out during a guided video call. If the result is negative the company will send a travel certificate that can be used for boarding, whilst other offer onsite testing and (hopefully) speedy results – although there are many tales online of flights being missed whilst passengers wait for results.

Your negative test result will have a QR code. This will allow you to pass French health checks at the border and on boarding your plane, ferry or train to France.

Travellers must also sign an official declaration ‘on their honour’ – the form is here – that they accept that further testing can be performed on arrival in France, and that they have no symptoms of Covid-19.

As well as a negative ‘fit to fly’ certificate, unvaccinated travellers – who can only enter France for ‘essential reasons’ – will be instructed to self-isolate for seven days, and will also need to complete an official declaration stating their reason for travel – that declaration is HERE.

Remember, too, if you’re later heading back to the UK, you will need to arrange and take tests before departure and on arrival.

Covid-19 testing for travel from US to France

On December 6th the US advised citizens against travel to France, because of the recent surge in Covid-19 infections and concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant.

Americans are not banned from visiting a country under a level 4 travel advisory notice, but are urged to avoid unnecessary travel, and to make sure that they are fully vaccinated if they must make the trip.

The website of the US Embassy in France says travellers from the US must present the results of a negative PCR or antigen test, carried out less than 48 hours before travel, ‘or they will not be allowed to board their transport to France’.

Airlines are in charge of verifying test results. It is up to the traveller to ensure that the test they have taken meets the required standard – it must be ‘capable of detecting the N protein in Covid’ – for travel to France.

Self-tests won’t be valid for the flight to France. Testing centres are widespread in the US and you will normally have to give your email address or phone number (some won’t accept foreign numbers) in order to receive your results. The system may vary from state to state and among each testing centre. (If you have any insight or experience on getting tests in the US valid for entry to France please let us know).

Vaccination rules remain the same: travellers need to be fully vaccinated, having had their last dose a full 14 days before boarding their flight.

Those returning to the USA need to be tested for Covid-19 no more than one calendar day before their flight.