Paris opens new Covid vaccination centres to battle Covid surge in capital

“15 million French people will be able to get vaccinated by the end of the year,” said government spokesman Gabriel Attal on Tuesday.

He announced that 8 million additional appointments would be made available to facilitate this. “Once again, we are putting forward all resources,” he told France Inter.

In Paris, where the infection rate is far higher than the national average, new vaccination centres will be opened to accelerate inoculation. Local authorities hope this will allow them to administrate an extra 105,000 doses per week, bringing the total number up to 160,000 doses.

Three new centres will open in the coming days in the following locations:

The vaccination centre at the Cité des sciences et de l’industrie, in Porte de la Villette (19th arrondissement), will be reopened on December 9th. It will will close again in early January to be replaced by another one outside the Hôtel de Ville (4th arrondissement);

A new vaccination centre will open at the Parc des expositions de la porte de Versailles (15th arrondissement) on December 11th;

A new vaccination centre will open at Station F (13th arrondissement) on December 18th.

A total of 9 extra smaller vaccination centres will open in the next two weeks. You can find an up to date map of open vaccination centres HERE.

In November, the French Health Minister said that an extra 300 vaccination centres will open or reopen in France – some had been closed following previous waves of Covid-19.

You can book a vaccination in Parisian vaccination centre by calling 39 75 (or nationwide by calling 08 00 00 91 10); through sante.fr; or via booking platforms like the doctolib.fr. You will be able to locate the closest site to you via all of these platforms.

You can also get vaccinated in pharmacies, nurses’ clinics, youre local GP clinic and other sites.

Walk-in vaccinations now a possibility

Demand for vaccines is increasing as the government is set to made booster shots mandatory for people who want to continue using a health pass. Vulnerable children between the ages of 5-11 (those who are overweight or have chronic health conditions, for example) are also now eligible for vaccination.

Over 65s no longer need to book a vaccination appointment for booster shots – they can simply walk into a vaccination site to receive a dose.

Unvaccinated people who wish to receive their very first dose of Covid-19 vaccine can also simply walk into vaccination sites to have a dose administered, without having to book.

If you do not fit into either of these groups, we have written a guide to book find an appointment as soon as possible. You can read it HERE.