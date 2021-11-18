Travel warning over IT failures for departures from France to the UK

All arrivals into the UK need to complete the passenger locator form, outlining their travel history and contact details, this applies to UK nationals as well as foreign visitors.

The form can only be completed online – find it here – and in most cases you cannot board a plane/train/boat to the UK without showing the form first.

However numerous passengers have reported problems, glitches and crashes on the site in recent days, with some missing their departure altogether because they were unable to complete the form in time for boarding.

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

Roanne Bell, visiting Paris from the UK, ended up missing her Eurostar train from Gare du Nord because she was unable to complete the form.

She said: “I got to the station and plenty of time and then for an hour we just couldn’t get onto the website to do the form. Endlessly hitting refresh and it wouldn’t upload.

“Eventually I managed to load it, but by then it was too late to board.

“The Eurostar staff were great, they knew immediately what the problem was and said that it has been happening a lot – they just gave me a ticket for the next train and I didn’t have to pay any extra.

“So in the end it was alright, but I felt so frustrated that it didn’t work as it should, and also I found it hard to get the information in advance, the UK government website didn’t explain very clearly that you also have to book the Day 2 test before you fill out the form.”

Given the ongoing nature of the problems, here are some tips;

The form can be completed any time in the 48 hours before your scheduled departure, so allow yourself plenty of time in case the website is down.

The form appears to work better on a laptop or desktop computer than on tablets or phones, so if possible do it in advance on a desktop computer.

The form cannot be completed without a booking code for a Day 2 or Day 8 test, so you will need to book the test first and then complete the Passenger Locator Form. You need the booking code for a Day 2 test even if you will be in the UK for less than two days – here’s how the test booking works.

Fully vaccinated arrivals are asked to upload a copy of their vaccination certificate, but in many cases this upload simply doesn’t work. If this is the case for you, it is possible to complete the form without it but you will then need to show your proof of vaccination at your departure point before boarding. Allow yourself plenty of time to do this once you get to the airport/ferry terminal/station – one reader reported a queue out of the door at the Calais terminal of the Channel Tunnel, entirely composed of people who had been unable to upload their vaccination certificates successfully.

Try not to get cross with transport staff. Transport companies can be fined if they allow people to travel without the correct paperwork, so in most cases you will simply be refused boarding if you don’t have or cannot complete the form. Obviously this is hugely frustrating, but it’s not the fault of the transport company employee in France.

You can full details on the travel rules between France and the UK HERE.