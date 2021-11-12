What is France doing to stop migrants crossing the Channel?

An estimated 1,000 people arrived in the UK on Thursday, crossing the Channel on small boats and makeshift rafts.

This was the greatest number of illegal immigrants to arrive on British shores on a single day. At least three migrants are thought to have died making the journey.

The British government has described these numbers as ‘unacceptable’.

Much of the British press have blasted the French, who have been promised €63million by the UK government to help stem migrant flows. One newspaper ran the headline: ‘Macron’s Migrant Shambles’.

In light of this criticism, we have decided to take a look at what France is actually doing to stop migrants leaving its shores.

The ‘historic’ agreement

In July, French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin heralded a ‘historic’ agreement signed with the UK. In return for the €63million, France promised the following:

To double the number of police and gendarmes patrolling along the French coastline to 200;

to finance border protection and surveillance equipment;

to detect and intercept migrants attempting to cross the channel;

and to fight against human trafficking.

In October, Darmanin accused the British of not paying the money it had promised. Although some of the €63million has been paid, the UK has threatened to withhold further financing if large numbers of migrants continue to cross.

Following the signing of the deal with the UK, France now employs between 600-650 police officers, gendarmes and customs agents to patrol its northern coastline – a marked increase.

Figures published by the French Senate showed that, despite making more than 10,000 arrests from August 2020 to August 2021 and spending €217million in a bid to stop the crossings, French authorities have been largely unsuccessful in stopping migration towards the UK.

This comes as no surprise to Pierre Roques, manager of Auberge des Migrants, an NGO that has been working with migrants in northern France since 2008.

“It is very difficult for the police to stop people from crossing. We are talking about 150km of coastline, not a port,” he said. “The more money the UK gives to France to militarise the border, the more migrants will turn to traffickers to try to make it across – because they have no legitimate way of doing so.”

“We are facing a humanitarian crisis and need a humanitarian solution – not a military one,” Roques continued.