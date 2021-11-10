Reader question: I’m over 65 but not yet eligible for a booster, can I still use my French health pass?

Question: I’m 67 but I had my second vaccine dose in France August, so I can’t have the booster until February. Does this mean that I won’t be able to use my health pass from December 15th?

In his speech on Tuesday evening, Macron announced the expansion of the booster programme to over 50s, but also linked the booster shot to the health pass for the first time.

He said: “From December 15th, you (over 65s) will need to provide proof of a booster shot to extend the validity of your health pass.”

But what does this mean for people not yet eligible?

More detailed was provided on Wednesday morning by government spokesman Gabriel Attal, when he appeared on France Info.

He clarified that after December 15th, the health passes of over 65s will automatically be deactivated six months and five weeks after their last shot.

“C’est le 15 décembre que le pass sanitaire sera désactivé pour les personnes de plus de 65 ans, qui ont réalisé leur 2e dose il y a plus de 6 mois et 5 semaines, et qui n’ont pas fait leur rappel”, déclare Gabriel Attal Suivez le direct 👇https://t.co/cEwi3c61QM pic.twitter.com/hbZqoXDmnR — franceinfo (@franceinfo) November 10, 2021

So people not yet eligible do not need to worry about their health pass suddenly ceasing to work, but once you do get to that six-month window, you have just five weeks to book an appointment and get the new vaccination certificate.

Once you become eligible you can book directly with a vaccine centre, GP or pharmacy, there is no need to wait for an invitation.

Other groups are also currently eligible for the booster shot including health workers, those with health conditions and close contacts of the immunodeprived, but their health passes are not dependant on getting the booster, essentially because this is too complicated for organise.

You can find full details of how the booster shot programme works HERE.

The above information relates to residents in France, The Local has raised the question of tourists and visitors aged over 65.