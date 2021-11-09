What does Macron’s announcement change for France’s Covid vaccine boosters?

At present the following groups are eligible for a booster shot in France;

Over 65s

Those with serious illnesses

Those with health conditions that increase the risk of developing the most serious forms of Covid (eg obesity, diabetes or respiratory conditions). Find full details of qualifying medical conditions here.

Those in close contact with an immunodeficient person

Healthcare workers and domestic carers

People who had the single-dose Johnson & Johnson (or Janssen) vaccine

The booster is given six months after the last vaccine dose, so those in eligible groups need to wait until six months has passed since their last shot.

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

Once they become eligible they can book a booster dose directly at a vaccine centre, GP or pharmacy. There is no need for an invitation.

Boosters are given with Pfizer, although the French health regulator (HAS) has recommended that Moderna can also be used, but only for over 30s.

From December

From the “beginning of December” – Macron did not given an exact date – this will be expanded to include all over 50s, provided the necessary six months have elapsed.

Under 50s will not qualify for a booster shot, unless they meet one of the other criteria.

READ ALSO What Macron’s announcement changes for Covid boosters

Health pass

Macron also included a push towards getting the third dose by linking, for the first time, booster shots to the health pass.

The health pass, which is required to access venues including bars, cafés, restaurants, leisure centres, tourist sites and long-distance trains, needs either proof of recent recovery from Covid, a negative Covid test or proof of vaccination.

At present two doses is enough, but from December 15th this will change and those aged over 65 who are eligible for a third dose but who have not yet had one will no longer show up as ‘fully vaccinated’ on the health pass.

Those under 65 can continue to use the health pass as normal, even if they qualify for a booster through another factor. Trying to link all boosters to the health pass was judged too complicated and – in the case of those who qualify through medical conditions – a possible breach of medical confidentiality.

What don’t we know

Over the past 18 months, most big changes to Covid-related rules have been announced in broad brush-strokes by the president or prime minister, with the details clarified in the following days by the relevant ministries, so there are some parts of this announcement that are still not clear.

Macron talked about the health pass ceasing to be valid for ‘over 65s who are eligible’ – this should mean that people aged over 65 who had their last dose less than 6 months ago (and therefore do not yet qualify for a booster) can keep their health pass. In practice, it is unclear how this will work.

Also unclear was the technical aspect of validating the health pass for people who have already had their booster dose.

The date of opening up vaccines to the 50-64 age group is yet to be announced, along with details of whether over 50s can book now for an advanced date.

We also don’t know what this means for visitors aged over 65 from outside France who need to access the health pass.

We will update this story as soon as we know more.