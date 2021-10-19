Feminist group sues Miss France over selection criteria

AFP
[email protected]
@thelocalfrance
Culture

Share this article
Miss Tahiti Vaimalama Chaves and other contestants perform on stage during the Miss France 2019 beauty contest.
Miss Tahiti Vaimalama Chaves and other contestants perform on stage during the Miss France 2019 beauty contest. Photo: FRANCOIS LO PRESTI / AFP.
AFP
[email protected]
@thelocalfrance

A leading feminist organisation in France said on Monday it was suing the promoters of the Miss France beauty contest in a labour court, alleging they used discriminatory criteria to select participants.

The “Osez le feminisme” (Dare to be a Feminist) group, along with three failed contestants, said they were targeting the Miss France company as well as Endemol Production, which makes the annual TV programme screened on the TF1 channel.

The plaintiffs argue that the companies are breaking French labour law with discriminatory selection criteria by obliging aspiring beauty queens to be more than 1.70 metres tall, single, and “representative of beauty”.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

The French labour code forbids companies from discriminating on the basis of “morals, age, family status or physical appearance,” Violaine De Filippis-Abate, a lawyer for Osez le feminisme, told AFP.

The case, filed at a labour court in the Paris suburb of Bobigny, will hinge on whether magistrates recognise Miss France contestants as de facto employees of the organisers and TV company.

READ ALSO ‘Old fashioned and embarrassing’ – has the Miss France contest had its day?

Contestants do not sign an employment contract, but the plaintiffs point to a supportive judgement in 2013 when a former contestant on Mister France also sued for similar reasons.

The Miss France company declined to comment when contacted by AFP.

The next contest is set to take place in Caen in northern France on December 11th.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Draft ‘Asterix’ story revealed by French author’s daughter

Draft ‘Asterix’ story revealed by French author’s daughter

France to pass law on minimum delivery charge to protect independent bookstores

France to pass law on minimum delivery charge to protect independent bookstores

Sunset over the Seine: How the French countryside inspired David Hockney

Sunset over the Seine: How the French countryside inspired David Hockney

French film screenings with English subtitles not to miss in October

French film screenings with English subtitles not to miss in October

IN VIDEO: Watch the best performances from the Global Citizen concert in Paris

One of France’s most successful film directors to release Covid comedy on Netflix

Paris Fashion Week to return – this time with public shows

Nuit Blanche 2021: What’s in store on Paris’s sleepless night?