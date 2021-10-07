A further 21 areas of France abandon masks in schools

The French government had already announced the lifting of the mask rule in 47 départements, which came into force on October 4th.

The mask rule for children in primary schools can be lifted once départements have a stable incidence rate of less than 50 cases per 100,000 people – now another 21 départements have reached this level and can scrap the rule from Monday, October 11th.

The new départements are;

Hautes-Alpes

Aube

Haute-Corse

Doubs

Eure-et-Loir

Haute-Garonne

Gironde

Ille-et-Vilaine

Lot

Lot-et-Garonne

Nord

Oise

Puy-de-Dôme

Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Hautes-Pyrénées

Pyrénées-Orientales

Bas-Rhin

Savoie

Territoire de Belfort

and the overseas French territories of La Réunion and Mayotte

The incidence rate in France, with green showing areas that have less than 50 cases per 100,000 people. Map: Covidtracker.fr

The mask rule has already been lifted in;

Aisne, Allier, Ardennes, Aveyron, Calvados, Cantal, Charente-Maritime, Corrèze, Côte-d’Or, Côtes-d’Armor, Creuse, Deux-Sèvres, Dordogne, Eure, Finistère, Gers, Haute-Loire, Haute-Marne, Haute-Saône, Indre, Indre-et-Loire, Isère, Landes, Loir-et-Cher, Loire, Loire-Atlantique, Loiret, Lozère, Maine-et-Loire, Manche, Marne, Meurthe-et-Moselle, Meuse, Morbihan, Nièvre, Orne, Pas-de-Calais, Saône-et-Loire, Sarthe, Seine-Maritime, Somme, Tarn, Tarn-et-Garonne, Vendée, Vienne, Vosges and Yonne.

A month after the start of the new school year and case numbers continue to fall steadily in France, with no sign of a feared spike in cases once schools returned.

The below graph from Le Parisien journalist Nicolas Berrod shows a steady fall in cases among school-age children.

Le taux d'incidence continue de diminuer dans toutes les tranches d'âge scolaire en France entière, un mois après la rentrée. #Covid19 1/ ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/mimbkQ7mxt — Nicolas Berrod (@nicolasberrod) October 5, 2021