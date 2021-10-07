A further 21 areas of France abandon masks in schools

The French government had already announced the lifting of the mask rule in 47 départements, which came into force on October 4th.
The mask rule for children in primary schools can be lifted once départements have a stable incidence rate of less than 50 cases per 100,000 people – now another 21 départements have reached this level and can scrap the rule from Monday, October 11th.
The new départements are;
Hautes-Alpes
Aube
Haute-Corse
Doubs
Eure-et-Loir
Haute-Garonne
Gironde
Ille-et-Vilaine
Lot
Lot-et-Garonne
Nord
Oise
Puy-de-Dôme
Pyrénées-Atlantiques
Hautes-Pyrénées
Pyrénées-Orientales
Bas-Rhin
Savoie
Territoire de Belfort
and the overseas French territories of La Réunion and Mayotte
The incidence rate in France, with green showing areas that have less than 50 cases per 100,000 people. Map: Covidtracker.fr
The mask rule has already been lifted in;
Aisne, Allier, Ardennes, Aveyron, Calvados, Cantal, Charente-Maritime, Corrèze, Côte-d’Or, Côtes-d’Armor, Creuse, Deux-Sèvres, Dordogne, Eure, Finistère, Gers, Haute-Loire, Haute-Marne, Haute-Saône, Indre, Indre-et-Loire, Isère, Landes, Loir-et-Cher, Loire, Loire-Atlantique, Loiret, Lozère, Maine-et-Loire, Manche, Marne, Meurthe-et-Moselle, Meuse, Morbihan, Nièvre, Orne, Pas-de-Calais, Saône-et-Loire, Sarthe, Seine-Maritime, Somme, Tarn, Tarn-et-Garonne, Vendée, Vienne, Vosges and Yonne.
A month after the start of the new school year and case numbers continue to fall steadily in France, with no sign of a feared spike in cases once schools returned.
The below graph from Le Parisien journalist Nicolas Berrod shows a steady fall in cases among school-age children.
Le taux d'incidence continue de diminuer dans toutes les tranches d'âge scolaire en France entière, un mois après la rentrée. #Covid19
1/ ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/mimbkQ7mxt
— Nicolas Berrod (@nicolasberrod) October 5, 2021
The French government is also discussing the idea of scrapping the health passport in areas that have low incidence rates, although this has so far not been confirmed.
Pupils at collège and lycée will continue to wear masks in class in all areas, while teachers are also obliged to continue wearing masks.
The education ministry is also running a trial on not sending home primary school pupils in classes where one pupil has tested positive, following a steady decline in reported cases in schools.
Classes in collège and lycée – where pupils are old enough to be vaccinated – already stay open after a positive test, with only the unvaccinated pupils sent home, while vaccinated youngsters continue to learn in the classroom.
