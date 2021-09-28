France to experiment with keeping school classes open even with a Covid case

At present collèges and lycées do not have to close a class in the case of a positive test – but primary schools, where pupils are too young to be vaccinated, face the closure of a class if a single pupil or teacher tests positive.

But with the number of class closures steadily falling four weeks in to the new school year, education minister Jean-Michel Blanquer has proposed an experiment with keeping classes open.

The minister announced that from next week a trial would begin in around 12 départements, although he did not specify which ones.

In the trial schools if a pupil or teacher tests positive the entire class will be tested, and only those who test positive (or refuse to be tested) will have to remain at home. Regular testing of the class would continue.

The rules for collège and lycée will remain the same – namely that if one person tests positive only the unvaccinated pupils must remain at home, vaccinated pupils can continue going to class.

The number of primary school classes currently closed stands at “fewer than 2,000” according to Blanquer and official figures have seen a steady fall in closures in the four weeks since schools restarted.

From October 4th, primary school pupils in areas with a low number of Covid cases will no longer have to wear masks. The education ministry said the full list will be revealed on Thursday, but it has previously said any area with a stable incidence rate of less than 50 cases per 100,000 will qualify, which would cover around half of France.

From Thursday the health pass will become compulsory for all over 12s for activities such as going to the cinema, leisure centres or cafés, although it will not be necessary for school.

The health ministry says that almost two thirds of 12-17-year-olds are now fully vaccinated.