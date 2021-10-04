IN PICTURES: See how the deluge has left parts of France’s Mediterranean coast submerged

France’s weather agency, Météo France, issued a weather warning for six départements on Monday, with Bouches-du-Rhône on red alert for heavy rain and flooding.

The Vaucluse, Var, Alpes-Maritimes, Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, and Haute-Corse départements were on orange alert from Monday morning, with the disruption set to last until 9pm.

The new weather alert comes after torrential rain hit the region over the weekend, and drivers have been capturing the impressive scenes on camera.

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

Images sent into BFM and La Provence by Marseille residents show cars submerged by water.The following videos published by local newspaper La Provence show the extent of flooding in Marseille on Monday morning.

À Marseille, vos images des voitures paralysées par les inondations pic.twitter.com/MYSoAuwzlX — BFMTV (@BFMTV) October 4, 2021

🔴 Dans le quartier de la Treille (11e) à Marseille, certaines routes sont totalement inondées#Marseille pic.twitter.com/Uc3btsh8ia — La Provence (@laprovence) October 4, 2021

🔴À Marseille, au niveau de la sortie d'autoroute Florian, on constate d'importantes inondations Merci à Laury pour la vidéo#Marseille pic.twitter.com/a9XFEgNNS1 — La Provence (@laprovence) October 4, 2021

Even the city’s famous Vieux-Port neighbourhood was flooded on Monday.

The video below shows water flooding through the streets of coastal town Cassis, not far from Marseille.

🔴 Des inondations sont aussi constatées à Cassis pic.twitter.com/ON7fhCwlN3 — La Provence (@laprovence) October 4, 2021

In Nîmes in the Gard département, roads were flooded on Sunday evening, with one car submerged up to its roof in water.

À #Nîmes, une voiture a été noyée jusqu’au toit dans les points bas près de la route d’Avignon. Photo Dorian Dziadula #VigilanceOrange #Gard #intempéries pic.twitter.com/dQpJrhaRCO — Météo Gard – Hérault (@MteoGardHerault) October 3, 2021

🔴 Direct : #Nîmes sous des ruissellements conséquents au passage du système pluvio-orageux. L’#orage s’est désormais décalé vers la vallée du Rhône. Prudence près des cours d’eau, les #crues continuent de se propager en aval. pic.twitter.com/Oy8X9ikqrH — Météo Gard – Hérault (@MteoGardHerault) October 3, 2021

Residents were being asked to stay at home, not to evacuate without instruction from the authorities, and not to use their basements.