IN PICTURES: See how the deluge has left parts of France’s Mediterranean coast submerged

A woman drivers her car in a flooded road in the Gard department on September 14th. Illustration photo: Sylvain THOMAS / AFP.
Authorities in the south of France have told people to stay at home when possible, as torrential rain causes severe flooding in the region. These are some of the most stunning images captured by local residents.

France’s weather agency, Météo France, issued a weather warning for six départements on Monday, with Bouches-du-Rhône on red alert for heavy rain and flooding.

The Vaucluse, Var, Alpes-Maritimes, Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, and Haute-Corse départements were on orange alert from Monday morning, with the disruption set to last until 9pm.

The new weather alert comes after torrential rain hit the region over the weekend, and drivers have been capturing the impressive scenes on camera.

Images sent into BFM and La Provence by Marseille residents show cars submerged by water.The following videos published by local newspaper La Provence show the extent of flooding in Marseille on Monday morning.

Even the city’s famous Vieux-Port neighbourhood was flooded on Monday.

The video below shows water flooding through the streets of coastal town Cassis, not far from Marseille.

In Nîmes in the Gard département, roads were flooded on Sunday evening, with one car submerged up to its roof in water.

Residents were being asked to stay at home, not to evacuate without instruction from the authorities, and not to use their basements.

