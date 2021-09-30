French health passport extended to all over 12s

The Local
Covid-19 health passCovid-19 rules

French health passport extended to all over 12s
The French health passport is now required for teenagers. Photo: Joel Saget/AFP
The Local
The French health passport needed to enter venues such as cafés, leisure centres and cinemas is from Thursday required for anyone over the age of 12.

The pass sanitaire has been in use since August to access a wide range of venues including bars, cafés, tourist sites and long-distance travel, but until now has only been required for adults.

The passport requires proof of either fully vaccinated status, recent recovery from Covid or a negative Covid test less than 72 hours hold.

Under 18s were given a grace period to allow them to get vaccinated after France opened up its vaccination programme to all over 12s in July.

But from Thursday, September 30th, anyone over the age of 12 will require the pass to enter listed venues, including people in a family group.

READ ALSO When and where you need a health passport in France

Take-up of vaccines among the 12-18 age group has been relatively strong in the three months since the vaccine programme opened up to them, with 71 percent of teens having had at least one dose and 63 percent fully vaccinated.

The expanded health passport scheme may, however, pose a problem for tourists visiting from countries that are not yet offering vaccines to under 18s.

Unvaccinated people will need to do Covid tests every 72 hours in order to use the health passport. From October 15th ‘convenience tests’ will no longer be free for unvaccinated people.

The health passport scheme was initially in place until November 15th, with the option to extend if parliament agrees.

Despite discussions on scrapping its use in areas with low case numbers, government spokesman Gabriel Attal on Wednesday said the intention was to extend the State of Emergency legislation which allows its use until summer 2022.

