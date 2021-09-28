Brits in France given extension to deadline for post-Brexit residency cards

The Local
Brexit

Brits in France given extension to deadline for post-Brexit residency cards
Photo: Oliver Hoslet/AFP
An extension has been announced to the deadline by which all Brits in France must be in possession of a residency card - although the deadline to have made the application remains Thursday.

The French government on Tuesday published a decree formally extending the deadline for Brits in France to be in possession of a carte de séjour residency card until January 1st 2022.

The deadline to have made your application for the card however remains Thursday, September 30th.

This applied to all Brits who were resident in France before December 31st 2020.

The initial deadlines were June 30th to have made the application and October 1st to have the card. The June 30th deadline was extended until September 30th but the October deadline remained in place, leading to a confusing situation where people could make the application on Thursday but were expected to have the card by Friday.

However a decree has now been published in the Journal officiel extending the deadline to have the card until January 1st 2022.

An EU report dating from September 6th revealed that more than 10,000 Brits were still waiting for their applications to be published and citizens’ rights group British in Europe had sounded the alarm about thousands of people being pushed into a precarious situation.

Both British in Europe and Remain in France Together (RIFT) had called on the French government to extend the deadline to allow outstanding applications to be processed.

READ ALSO What should I do if I am still waiting for my carte de séjour?

Anyone who has not made their application has only until Thursday to do so – find out how HERE.

