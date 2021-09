Property tax

All property owners in France must pay the taxe foncière (property tax), even if the property is being rented out to tenants. Depending on your situation, your bill should either be available since August 30th or from September 20th. You should receive this either in the post, or online with an email informing you once it’s available.

The deadline is October 15th if you chose to pay by mail, or October 20th for those who prefer to pay online.

If you have previously set up to pay in installments then you shouldn’t need to do anything, but just check that all your info is still up to date.

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

Residence tax

The French government has been gradually scrapping the taxe d’habitataton, and 80 percent of French households no longer need to pay it on their primary residence. However, until 2023, higher earners will still continue paying this additional tax. You can find out whether you qualify for an exemption here.

The residence tax will also continue to apply to second homes, even beyond 2023.

READ ALSO The French tax calendar for 2021 – which taxes are due when?

If you are not exempt, you need to pay by November 15th, or if you have chosen to pay online or in monthly installments you have until November 20th. If you want to pay in monthly installments, you have until October 31st to register.

TV licence fee

If you have a home in France with a TV, regardless of whether you own the property or are simply renting, you are likely to have to pay the redevance télé. Officially it’s called the contribution à l’audiovisuel public, because it funds several different types of public audiovisual organisation: France Télévisions, Arte-France, Radio France, RFO, RFI, and INA.

In some cases you may be exempt from paying the TV licence fee – including if you are over 60, living alone, and your income does not exceed a certain ceiling – you can see the conditions here.

If you do not have a TV, and instead watch on your laptop, tablet or smartphone, you do not need to pay. However if you’re watching on TV you will have to pay, even if you don’t watch any French channels.

Second-home owners also pay the TV licence fee.

In metropolitan France it costs €138, and is usually sent out with the residence tax, even if you no longer have to pay the taxe d’habitataton you are still likely to have to pay the licence fee.

The deadlines are the same, meaning it is due on November 15th, or November 20th if you pay online or in installments. If you do not receive a bill in October, you may fall under a second wave of payments set for mid-December, but it’s worth checking your account on the impots.gouv website to make sure your bill has not gone astray.