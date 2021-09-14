Unvaccinated French healthcare workers face suspension from work

Healthcare and emergency workers are the only employees in France for whom Covid vaccines are compulsory, and the deadline to have had at least the first dose is Wednesday, September 15th.

After that, health workers who have not had at least one vaccine dose cannot work and will not be paid, although the French Constitutional Court has ruled that they cannot be fired.

Recent data suggests that around 88 percent of healthcare workers are vaccinated.

The September 15th deadline was laid out by president Emmanuel Macron when he announced plans for the health passport back in July, with a delay in implementation to allow health workers time to get the jab.

The rule affects all workers in healthcare and employees in nursing and care homes, plus anyone who volunteers in those settings.

Non-medical staff such as doctor’s receptionists are also concerned, as well as medical students, emergency service workers in contact with the public, home-helps and domestic workers working with the elderly or vulnerable and patient transport staff.

Figures released by Santé Publique France on September 7th show that 88 percent of healthcare staff have had at least one dose, while 84 percent are fully vaccinated. Among community healthcare workers such as GPs, this rises to 94 percent, with 90 percent fully vaccinated.

From September 15th, all healthcare staff are required to present to their employer a certificate of vaccination.

If they have had only one dose, they will need to continue to take a Covid test every 72 hours until they have the second dose.

By October 15th, all staff will be required to present a certificate of full vaccination.

Those who cannot show the required certificate will be suspended from work with no pay, although they will continue to be employed and will benefit from the usual employment rights including employer contributions to their pension and the right to accrue holiday and sick leave.

However, unvaccinated employees will not be permitted to take paid sick leave.

Employers who do not check their employees’ vaccination certificates are liable to a €135 fine, rising to €3,750 for more than three offences.

Employers have told French media that they have already begun checking vaccination certificates in order to avoid surprises on September 15th and to be able to plan ahead effectively for the workforce that they will have.

“We have switched to individual approaches to those who have not given us their certificates. We don’t want to wait until the last moment if we need to reorganise services,” Fabrice Derbias, director of the Toulouse division of the Ramsay Santé group, told local paper La Depeche.

Although health and emergency workers are the only staff covered by mandatory vaccination, employees of health passport venues such as bars and cafés must show either a vaccination certificate or proof of recent recovery from Covid or a negative test every 72 hours in order to work.