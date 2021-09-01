Cases are falling, but Covid-19 patients occupy ‘nearly half’ of France’s ICU beds

The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalfrance
Covid-19

Share this article
Cases are falling, but Covid-19 patients occupy 'nearly half' of France's ICU beds
Photo: Patrick Hertzog / AFP
The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalfrance

Almost one in two intensive care beds in France is occupied by a patient with Covid-19, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said as he warned that the health situation remains ‘tense’.

Attal struck a cautiously optimistic tone at a press conference following the weekly cabinet meeting, as figures showed that cases were falling markedly in time for the country’s schools to reopen. But ICU figures in metropolitan France, and the more difficult situation in overseas territories where vaccination rates are much lower, tempered the message.

Attal said: “This rentrée takes place in a completely different context to last year: the vaccination of three quarters [of the population] has proved its worth and offers precious security.”

He was speaking hours after it was revealed that 10 million people in France have yet to be vaccinated. In total 85.9 percent of the adult population have had one dose of vaccine – and 79.1 percent are fully vaccinated. 

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

Of the total population who are eligible for vaccine – 12 years old and upwards – 83.9 percent have had at least one dose while 76.2 percent are fully vaccinated and looking at France’s total population (including children under 12) 72.1 percent have had at least one dose and 65.5 percent are fully vaccinated.

“The number of infections has been falling for two weeks and the incidence rate is declining everywhere,” Attal said, adding that authorities can show “cautious optimism”.

But he urged people to remain on their guard. “The improvement is there but we must maintain our efforts, especially as the return to school and work and falling temperatures in autumn could prompt a resumption of the epidemic.

“The situation is still precarious,” he said. “Nearly one in two intensive care beds is occupied by Covid patients

“We are not lowering our guard,” Attal said, highlighting the government’s “four-level protocol for schools [that] will allow the rules to be adapted at local level … [while] each establishment has prepared an educational continuity plan”.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

New Covid-19 treatments ‘will be available in France later this year’

New Covid-19 treatments ‘will be available in France later this year’

Why are French people now crossing the border to dine and shop in Switzerland?
FOR MEMBERS

Why are French people now crossing the border to dine and shop in Switzerland?

Reader question: I’ve had Covid-19 and one jab in France – can I avoid quarantine in UK?

Reader question: I’ve had Covid-19 and one jab in France – can I avoid quarantine in UK?

How to book that ‘Day Two’ Covid-19 test if you’re travelling from France to the UK

How to book that ‘Day Two’ Covid-19 test if you’re travelling from France to the UK

How the south of France is dealing with rising Covid cases

‘Do it for others’: Macron pushes young people in French to get vaccinated

France expects 50 million foreign tourists this summer – but they’re not going to Paris

How is France using Covid health passes compared to elsewhere in Europe?