Back-to-school Covid-19 health rules in France from September 2021

The government has set up a colour-coded four-level health protocol for the coming school year. Levels will be based on the health situation at the time and can be determined at a local, regional or national level as things change.

Which colour will apply to each school will be announced at the start of the new school year, which starts on Wednesday, September 1st, but here we outline the rules:

Green level

In-person lessons at primary schools, collèges and lycées;



Primary school classes and 6eme classes at collèges, where students are too young to be vaccinated (France is currently offering the vaccine only to over-12s): will be closed for seven days if one pupil or member of staff tests positive for Covid-19;



Collège and lycée classes: Unvaccinated students will be sent home from school if a pupil in their class tests positive for Covid-19. Vaccinated students can still attend classes;



Reinforced ventilation and hand-washing measures;



Masks to be worn indoors for staff and students at collèges and lycées;



Group sizes to be limited where possible;



Disinfection of frequently touched surfaces once a day and dining tables after each service;



No restrictions on physical and sporting activities;



No restrictions on pupils mixing at meal times, but arrangement of dining rooms to create as much space as possible, and tables to be cleaned and disinfected after each meal / service.

Yellow level

In-person lessons at primary schools, collèges and lycées;



Primary school classes and 6eme classes at collèges, where students are too young to be vaccinated: will be closed for seven days if one pupil or member of staff tests positive for Covid-19;



Collège and lycée classes: Unvaccinated students will be sent home from school if a pupil in their class tests positive for Covid-19. Vaccinated students can still attend classes;



Reinforced ventilation and hand-washing measures;



Masks to be worn indoors for staff and students at collèges and lycées;



Group sizes to be limited according to age and education level;



Disinfection of frequently touched surfaces several times a day and dining tables after each service;



Physical and sports activities authorised outdoors. Indoor activities must respect 2m distance rules;



Students to eat at the same table, in the same groups at meal times; serving arrangements to be adapted to reduce chances of contamination; arrangement of dining rooms to create as much space as possible, and tables to be cleaned and disinfected after each meal / service.

Orange level

In-person lessons at primary schools and collèges;



Mix of in-person and distance learning for lycée students according to the local situation;



Primary school classes and 6eme classes at collèges, where students are too young to be vaccinated: will be closed for seven days if one pupil or member of staff tests positive for Covid-19;



Collège and lycée classes: Unvaccinated students will be sent home from school if a pupil in their class tests positive for Covid-19. Vaccinated students can still attend classes;



Reinforced ventilation and hand-washing measures;



Facemasks required indoors and outdoors for staff and students from primary school age upwards;



Group sizes to be limited according to age and education level – and by class at mealtimes;



Disinfection of frequently touched surfaces several times a day and of dining room tables after each meal, if possible;



Physical and sports activities authorised outdoors. ‘Low-intensity’ indoor activities that can take place while wearing masks also permitted;



Students to eat at the same table, in the same groups at meal times while respecting 2m distance rules from other groups; serving arrangements to be adapted to reduce chances of contamination; arrangement of dining rooms to create as much space as possible, and tables to be cleaned and disinfected after each meal.



Red level

In-person lessons at primary schools and at 6eme and 5eme at collèges;



Mix of in-person and distance learning for collège students at 4eme and 3eme level, and lycée students, with a maximum of 50 percent capacity in classes;



Primary school classes and 6eme classes at collèges, where students are too young to be vaccinated: will be closed for seven days if one pupil or member of staff tests positive for Covid-19;



Collège and lycée classes: Unvaccinated students will be sent home from school if a pupil in their class tests positive for Covid-19. Vaccinated students can still attend classes;



Reinforced ventilation and hand-washing measures;



Facemasks required indoors and outdoors for staff and students from primary school age upwards;



Group sizes to be limited according to age and education level – and by class at mealtimes at higher levels;



Disinfection of frequently touched surfaces several times a day and of dining room tables after each meal, if possible;



Physical and sporting activities are only allowed outdoors. All such activities must respect 2m distance rules;



Students to eat at the same table, in the same groups at meal times while respecting 2m distance rules from other groups; serving arrangements to be adapted to reduce chances of contamination; arrangement of dining rooms to create as much space as possible, and tables to be cleaned and disinfected after each meal.

Vaccine drives will be set up for schools in September, but the health ministry has rejected the idea of enforcing health passports for staff and students over the age of 12.

Mr Blanquer said: “The percentage of teachers who have been vaccinated is very high. I think it is over 80 percent. This figure needs to get as close as possible to 100 percent in order for us to avoid making vaccination mandatory. Doing so would be a last resort.”