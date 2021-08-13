Americans in France invited to quiz Congresswoman in online Town Hall

Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, who is also chair of the powerful Committee on Oversight and Reform, will be available to discuss policies affecting Americans living overseas and answer questions from members of the public during the online event at 6pm French time on September 20th.

The discussion will be moderated by CNN’s veteran Paris news correspondent Jim Bitterman. The event is open to all US citizens living outside America and questions can cover any topic – from travel restrictions to questions on tax and banking that particularly affect US nationals living in France.

Anyone interested in taking part in the Town Hall event should complete an online registration form at bit.ly/AmericansAbroadTownHall.

A Zoom link to the online meeting will be sent to everyone who completes the form.

The final day to register for the event is Friday, September 17th.

