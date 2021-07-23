Health passport protesters back on the streets of Paris this weekend

Two protests – both expected to be small by French standards – are planned for the capital this weekend after 18,000 people turned out last weekend to protest over plans for the expanded health passport scheme.

A first march, organised by the ‘yellow vest’ leader Stéphane Espic, will start at 11am at place André-Malraux, and end at the Esplanade des Invalides.

A second protest, orchestrated by the wider ‘yellow vests’ movement and expected to attract more people, will start from Place de la Bastille at 12 noon. The procession will set off in the direction of the Porte de Champerret.

Both marches will be followed by a rally at Trocadéro at 2.30pm, which has been called by Les Patriotes’s leader and founder Florian Philippot – who has described the event as being “for freedom, against tyranny”.

There are currently no Metro closures listed, but stations in the vicinity of the marches could close in the afternoon.

Protests have also been called in Lyon, Nancy, Orléans, Metz, Chartres, Toulon and Gap.

Last weekend, some 114,000 protesters took to the streets in towns and cities across France to voice their anger at the government’s plans, which are being debated in Parliament this week.

But, following President Emmanuel Macron’s TV address on July 12th, nearly six million people have booked vaccine appointments. More than 300,000 appointments have been made every day over the past week.

