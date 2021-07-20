Students and researchers from ‘red list’ countries call on France to resume issuing visas

France suspended Indian applications for “talent passports” – visas which make it easier for highly-qualified foreign nationals to move to France – on April 27th, as a second Covid wave was sweeping across India. Almost three months later, there is no indication about when applications will reopen.

“We have already delayed our contracts,” said Roshan from Nepal, another country on France’s red list, who is in contact with dozens of researchers in a similar position. Roshan was supposed to move to Lyon in May to study a PhD in computational biophysics. “Fortunately my professor pushed it back to September, but I don’t think I can delay it further.”

Roshan was given the opportunity to join an EU-funded project, and his team needs to present their initial findings in December, so if he is unable to make it to France in September, it could have consequences for the entire project. “Not only will my PhD be cancelled, but unfortunately my professor will be losing out on his funding,” he said.

Until recently, anybody arriving from a country on the red list also had to have an essential reason for travelling; studying and research work do not feature on the list of essential reasons.

But on Saturday, the government announced that fully vaccinated people living in red zone countries could come to France for any reason, with no need for a Covid test or quarantine period. At the same time, it was announced that France would begin accepting the Covishield vaccine, the version of the AstraZenica jab which is manufactured in India and widely administered in India and Africa, for travel purposes.

This could be good news for those hoping to apply for visas. The French embassy in India told The Local on Monday that an update on the situation would be released in the coming days. But months of uncertainty have taken their toll.

“Some of us may have regrets”

Aviral*, from India, was also supposed to begin his research programme in Toulouse in May, and says the anxiety of not knowing what will happen has taken a toll on his mental health. “We rejected other opportunities in order to study in France,” he said. “Some of us may have regrets about this choice.”

Those with funded research programmes risk losing out on income. “Many of us have to support our families, and many of the post-docs even have children and spouses to support so it’s very difficult for us if we’re not being paid because we’re not accepted by the universities unless we go there physically,” said Priyanka, from Mumbai, who is expected in Paris in late August to begin studying for a PhD at Sorbonne university.

A health worker prepares to inculate a student with a dose of the Covishield vaccine in Amritsar. Photo: NARINDER NANU / AFP.

“I really do feel that India is being treated unfairly compared to the other European countries,” John*, who is due to move to France from Chennai in August to begin a PhD in geology, told The Local. “I understand we had a really bad second wave of Covid in April, and it made sense for them to impose a travel ban in India, but right now the situation is much better.”

In India, there are currently 24 confirmed daily cases of Covid per million inhabitants, compared to 117 in France, and 665 in the UK, according to figures from Our World in Data.

France’s traffic light classification system lists red zone countries as areas where the virus is actively circulating and variants are a concern. Since the delta variant first identified in India is now widespread in France, the researchers who shared their concerns with The Local said they thought India was still suffering from bad publicity dating back to the peak of the second wave earlier this year.

“If people from the UK can come, people from India should be able to come,” added Sam*, originally from Kolkata. Sam was able to travel to France in February, before the travel ban, but his wife had to give her notice period before joining him, and is now unable to enter the country.

Above all, those affected want France to acknowledge the importance of education and research. “We are all coming here to work, we aren’t coming to see the Eiffel Tower,” Sam said.

John added: “Research and education should be considered essential travel.”

Several people contacted by The Local pointed to Germany, where these are already considered essential reasons.

For now, they have to settle for contacting the authorities every day, through emails and phone calls. “I’m hoping that something positive happens because this is how Germany reopened,” John said. “But it seemed that the ambassador of Germany in India really wanted to help the students and researchers, and he actually took initiative towards talking to the German government and helping relax the travel ban. It doesn’t seem like the French ambassador is interested in doing any of that.”

Students play the waiting game

Students from India on the other hand are able to make visa applications, but the embassy is retaining their passports and not currently issuing visas. According to the embassy, “As soon as this category of passengers is allowed to enter France, their visa applications will be processed expeditiously as a priority.”

This could also change now that all travel restrictions have been removed for people who are fully vaccinated. India, meanwhile, has been organising large vaccination drives aimed at vaccinating students before they leave to study abroad.

“In a way, we’ve already lost out,” Savio, from New Delhi, told The Local. Savio is due to begin his MBA at the INSEAD business school in Fontainebleau in September, but he has already had to miss an intensive language class this summer since he was not allowed to travel.

Pranav is supposed to be joining Savio in Fontainebleau, and he admits to feeling powerless. “We have been working towards this for years,” he said. “There have been multiple hurdles we’ve already cleared, and to have something stopping us from clearing the last hurdle, and to see that you come from a certain country which is why you don’t qualify, is mind-numbing.”

Those studying at INSEAD have already handed over a €15,000 deposit towards their tuition fees, and they already have housing lined up for August, explained Mahika, a student from India. “We didn’t have the option of not taking up housing, because even to apply for the French visa we had to show housing arrangements for at least three months.”

Sleepless nights

Worrying about the situation has become a full-time occupation in itself. Students from red zone countries have been using the hashtag #StudyisEssential in Twitter to put pressure on France and other countries to let them enter.

“I’ve started dreaming about getting emails from the president, because I don’t think there’s anybody we haven’t tried emailing,” said Sanelisiwe, who is currently stuck in South Africa, another country on France’s red list.

Although the government could soon make an announcement about issuing visas to those who are fully vaccinated, questions remain about how this will apply to those who have not received an approved vaccine.

Unvaccinated travellers from red zone countries must still provide an essential reason for travel, as do those who have received a vaccine which is not one of Pfizer/Comirnaty, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, or AstraZeneca/Vaxzevria/Covishield.

“This decision from France and the EU has placed thousands of students like me in a difficult situation,” said Roshan, who received Chinese corporation Sinopharm’s Vero Cell vaccine, which is widely used in Nepal. “I really hope that the French authorities will follow the World Health Organisation, and approve every WHO-approved vaccine.”

* Names have been changed.