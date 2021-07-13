France tightens travel restrictions for UK, Spain and Portugal over delta variant fears

<p>In <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20210712/macron-to-lay-out-measures-to-control-fourth-wave-of-covid-cases-in-france/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">a live TV appearance on Monday</a>, French president Emmanuel Macron announced a package of measures aimed at controlling a delta-driven fourth wave of Covid in France.</p><p>On the subject of travel restrictions he said: "From this week, controls at our borders will be strengthened for those coming from high-risk countries, with strict isolation for unvaccinated travellers" - but offered no further details.</p><p>However, some clarification was later published by France's Europe minister Clément Beaune on Twitter.</p><p>It appears that France is keeping in place its traffic light system, but imposing extra restrictions on three countries.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20210604/explained-frances-new-traffic-light-system-for-vaccinated-travellers/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">How France's traffic light travel system works</a></strong></p><p>He announced a "reinforced regime" for travellers from the UK who are not fully vaccinated - a negative Covid test taken within 24 hours of travel, in addition to having compelling reasons for travel. This is a change from the existing regime which requires a test taken within 72 hours of travel.</p><p>https://twitter.com/CBeaune/status/1414728840660885504</p><p> </p><p>Existing traffic light restrictions remain in place.</p><p>This means the new rules from the UK are;</p><p><strong>Fully vaccinated travellers</strong> - can travel to France for any reason, do not have to quarantine on arrival but do need a negative Covid test taken within 72 hours of travel. Travellers from the UK who had <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20210705/can-brits-vaccinated-with-astrazenecas-indian-produced-covishield-jab-come-to-france/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">AstraZeneca's Covishield vaccine</a> do not count as 'fully vaccinated' under French rules.</p><p><strong>Unvaccinated travellers</strong> - can only travel to France for essential reasons (which includes French citizens and residents returning home), must quarantine for seven days on arrival and need a negative Covid test taken within 24 hours of travel. Find the full list of accepted reasons for travel <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20210601/explained-what-are-the-vital-reasons-that-allow-travel-to-france-orange-red-non-eu/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong>HERE</strong></a>.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20210609/can-families-with-unvaccinated-children-travel-to-france-under-traffic-light-system/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Can families with unvaccinated children travel to France?</a></strong></p><p>Spain and Portugal are both on France's green list, along with the rest of the EU and Schegen zone, but testing has also been tightened up for non-vaccinated travellers who now require a negative test taken within 24 hours of travel, not 72 hours as previously.</p><p>https://twitter.com/CBeaune/status/1414674412620681220</p><p> </p><p>This means the new rules for Spain and Portugal are;</p><p><strong>Fully vaccinated travellers</strong> - can travel for any reason, do not need to quarantine or present a negative Covid test.</p><p><strong>Unvaccinated travellers</strong> - can travel for any reason and do not need to quarantine, but must show a negative Covid test taken within 24 hours of travel.</p><p>Tests are required for all travellers aged over 11.</p><p>All entrants to France need to present a declaration that they are in good health - you can find the declaration <a href="https://www.interieur.gouv.fr/Actualites/L-actu-du-Ministere/Attestation-de-deplacement-et-de-voyage" target="_blank" rel="noopener">HERE</a>.</p><p>In travel terms, fully vaccinated is defined as someone who has received a vaccine approved by the EMA - Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca (but not Covishield) or Johnson & Johnson - and is two weeks after their second dose, or four weeks after the injection if they received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson injection (which is known in France as Janssen).</p><p>The start date for the new rules was given only as "from this week".</p><p><strong>We will update this story when we get more detail</strong>.</p>
