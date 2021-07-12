On the agenda: What’s happening in France this week?

<p><strong>Monday, July 12th</strong></p><p>An extra meeting of the <strong>Defence Council</strong> looks at whether extra health restrictions need to be imposed to counter a fourth wave of Covid infections, driven by the delta variant.</p><p>The Senate votes on the adoption of the <strong>budget for 2021</strong>.</p><p>President <strong>Emmanuel Macron makes a live TV announcement</strong> at 8pm on <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20210712/covid-fourth-wave-what-can-we-expect-from-macrons-monday-tv-appearance/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">the latest on the health situation</a>, as well as other issues such as the economic recovery.</p><p><strong>Tuesday, July 13th</strong></p><p>Formal adoption of regulations concerning <strong>télétravail</strong> (remote working) for public sector workers.</p><p><strong>Wednesday, July 14th</strong></p><p>Public holiday in France to mark the <strong>fête nationale</strong>, or Bastille Day as its known in the anglophone world. The traditional military parade will take place on the Champs Elysées and most towns will host firework displays, with extra restrictions in place for crowds. For a full roundup of events, click <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20210712/july-14th-whats-planned-for-frances-bastille-day-celebrations-this-year/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong>HERE</strong></a>.</p><p>Prime Minister Jean Castex travels to <strong>Nice</strong> to take part in memorials for the victims of the 2016 terror attack.</p><p><strong>Thursday, July 15th </strong></p><p>The courts are scheduled to examine the controversial closure of a factory by the <strong>Manoir Industries de Pitres</strong> in Eure, northern France.</p><p><strong>Friday, July 16th</strong></p><p>The <strong>Eiffel Tower</strong> <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20210521/eiffel-tower-to-reopen-in-july-from-longest-closure-since-wwii/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">reopens to the public</a>. Numbers are limited by health restrictions, so advance booking is advised.</p><p>Next stage in the probe into justice minister <strong>Eric Dupond-Moretti</strong>, who is <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20210701/french-search-french-ministry-of-justice-in-probe-against-minister/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">accused of a conflict of interest</a> in relation to his previous work as a lawyer. He could be formally charged.</p><p><strong>Saturday, July 17th</strong></p><p>Closing ceremony of the <strong>Cannes film festival</strong>.</p><p><strong>Sunday, July 18th</strong></p><p>Final stage of the <strong>Tour de France</strong> as riders enter Paris along the Champs-Elysée.</p>
Member comments