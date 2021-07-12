On the agenda: What’s happening in France this week?

Monday, July 12th

An extra meeting of the Defence Council looks at whether extra health restrictions need to be imposed to counter a fourth wave of Covid infections, driven by the delta variant.

The Senate votes on the adoption of the budget for 2021.

President Emmanuel Macron makes a live TV announcement at 8pm on the latest on the health situation, as well as other issues such as the economic recovery.

Tuesday, July 13th

Formal adoption of regulations concerning télétravail (remote working) for public sector workers.

Wednesday, July 14th

Public holiday in France to mark the fête nationale, or Bastille Day as its known in the anglophone world. The traditional military parade will take place on the Champs Elysées and most towns will host firework displays, with extra restrictions in place for crowds. For a full roundup of events, click HERE.

Prime Minister Jean Castex travels to Nice to take part in memorials for the victims of the 2016 terror attack.

Thursday, July 15th

The courts are scheduled to examine the controversial closure of a factory by the Manoir Industries de Pitres in Eure, northern France.

Friday, July 16th

The Eiffel Tower reopens to the public. Numbers are limited by health restrictions, so advance booking is advised.

Next stage in the probe into justice minister Eric Dupond-Moretti, who is accused of a conflict of interest in relation to his previous work as a lawyer. He could be formally charged.

Saturday, July 17th

Closing ceremony of the Cannes film festival.

Sunday, July 18th

Final stage of the Tour de France as riders enter Paris along the Champs-Elysée.