Calendar: France tightens the rules ahead of fourth wave of covid

President Macron gave an address on live TV on Monday July 12th, to announce a series of new restrictions, mainly aimed at encouraging as many people as possible to get vaccinated.

Here is the full calendar for the new measures.

From July 13th

Border controls are strengthened, with strict isolation for unvaccinated travellers coming from high-risk countries.

The government has yet to confirm whether ‘high risk’ refers to countries on the red list or orange list of France’s traffic light travel system, The Local has asked for clarity on this.

The French overseas départements of Réunion and Martinique are placed back under a state of health emergency, and a curfew is introduced in those areas.

July 21st

The health passport is extended to leisure and culture venues with more than 50 people such as cinemas, theatres and museums. This previously only applied to venues with more than 1,000 people.

To access these sites, you will need to show one of three things: a vaccination certificate, proof of a negative PCR or antigen test taken in the previous 48 hours, or proof that you have recently recovered from Covid (having tested positive more than two weeks ago and less than six months ago).

Start of August

The health pass is once again expanded. It is now required for entering bars, cafés, restaurants, hospitals, nursing homes and for long-distance travel by coach and train. This measure still need to be debated by parliament and no exact date was given.

Autumn

Non-medical PCR Covid tests are no longer free. This covers tests taken for travel purposes or for the health passport, but tests taken for medical reasons such as for people with Covid symptoms or contact cases continue to be free, as long as they are prescribed by a doctor.

So far, no exact date has been provided for the change. At present, the cost of PCR tests are capped at €49.

Start of September

From the autumn, those who were the first to receive the Covid vaccine in France in January and February will be offered a piqûre de rappel (booster shot). They will be able to make an appointment from the start of September.

September 15th

The Covid vaccine becomes obligatory for healthcare workers and other employees in hospitals, clinics, retirement homes, and establishments for people with disabilities; and for all professionals and volunteers who work in contact with elderly or vulnerable people, including in their homes.

Those concerned have until September 15th to get the injection; after that date, there will be checks and sanctions for those who have not been vaccinated.