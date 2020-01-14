Some flights affected as mass transport strikes across France to continue on Wednesday

Unions and governments have been meeting on Tuesday to discuss whether concessions over plans for pension reform could halt the strikes that have brought sever disruption to France since December 5th.

But while there were some positive indication, it was not enough for unions to call off the industrial action.

READ ALSO Strikes called for French ski resorts during February holiday

Here's a look at what is happening on Wednesday:

There is strike action from air traffic controllers who belong to the USAC-CGT union. This is not the main union for air traffic controllers, so the impact is not expected to be major, but anyone with a flight booked between January 14th and 16th is advised to contact their airline.

Retraites : grève dans l'aviation civile les 14, 15 et 16 janvier https://t.co/ZLGtEVy45F — USACcgt (@usac_cgt) January 13, 2020

On the railways the majority of trains will again be running on Wednesday.

🔵 CIRCULATION DES TRAINS le 15 janvier 🔵

📲 Retrouvez l’info en temps-réel la veille dès 17h sur l’#AssistantSNCF 👉 https://t.co/eiZMVDEquX pic.twitter.com/pxkkUWQAAY — SNCF (@SNCF) January 14, 2020

On the high speed TGV service eight out of 10 of the normal services will be running and the budget Puigo services are described as 'quasi normal'.

Three quarters of the suburban Transilien services will be running and half the usual Intercité routes, while eight out of 10 of normal services will be running on the local TER trains.

In Paris services have also been slowly improving in recent days, although there remains a significant amount of disruption.

French strikers are not paid during strikes and as Wednesday marks the 42nd day since the dispute began, many employees can simply no longer afford the financial hit and are returning to work.

On the Metro all lines will be open, but only lines 1 and 14 - which are automated - will be running a full service.

[Mouvement Social]⚠️Pour le mercredi 15 janvier, la #RATP prévoit un trafic perturbé avec certaines stations fermées, mais avec de nouvelles améliorations sur le réseau #métro et un trafic normal sur le #tramway . 4 bus sur 5 circuleront.⬇️https://t.co/OElUNYGYky pic.twitter.com/qYOxVi2HRJ — RATP Group (@RATPgroup) January 14, 2020

However most lines will now be running for at least the majority of the day, rather than the rush-hour only service.

Line 2 will be running from 5.30am to 1.30am. Line 3 - 6am to 10pm. Line 3bis - 7am to 6pm. Line 4 - 6.30am to 8.30pm. Line 5 - 6am to 11am and 2pm to 9pm Line 6 - 6am to 10am and 4pm and 8pm. Line 7 - 5.30am to 7.30pm. Line 7 bis - 5.30am to 1.30am. Line 8 - 5.30am to 9.30pm. Line 9 - 6.30am to 10am and 4.30 to 7.30pm. Line 10 - 5.30a to 1.30am. Line 11 - 5.30am to 8.30pm. Line 12 6.30am to 10am and 4.30pm to 7.30pm Line 13 5.30am to 11am and 4.30pm to 10pm. All the above lines will be running fewer services than normal and some stations on the line remain closed.

The trams will be running as normal and the RER suburban trains will be running fewer services than normal, but running all day. RER line B, which connects Charles de Gaulle airport to the city, will no longer be stopping at Gare du Nord.

On the buses four out of five of the normal services will be running.

The dispute over proposed reforms to the French pension system had been stuck in stalemate, but over the weekend the government offered a significant concession by offering to withdraw one of the most controversial bits of the plan.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said he was prepared to withdraw the idea of a 'pivot age' for a full pension. The French legal retirement age is 62 and although the reforms would not change that, the proposed a 'pivot age' of 64 - people who worked to the pivot age rather than the legal age would receive a fuller pension.

The reforms would also do away with the 'special regimes' which allow many people, principally in the public sector, to retire earlier than the legal age of 62.

The concession was enough the draw unions back to the table and several leaders have been meeting labour minister Muriel Pénicaud on Tuesday.