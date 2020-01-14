France's news in English

Strikes called for French ski resorts during February holidays

14 January 2020
Skiers enjoying the slopes in Courchevel, France. Photo: AFP
14 January 2020
French ski resorts look set to be hit by strike action during the February school holidays.

French ski resorts are likely to be heavily impacted by strike action declared by seasonal workers, which is set to fall during the February school holidays.

The strike has been called by the hardline CGT union over proposals to change the French unemployment system, which the union says will shortchange the seasonal workers that the ski industry relies heavily upon.

CGT Transport says the action will be coordinated in French ski resorts in the Isère, Savoie and Haute-Savoie départements. It will start on Saturday, February 15th which marks to start of the half term holiday for schools in the Paris region, but also for many British schools.

"Strike notices are going to be filed in all the resorts to take coordinated action with blockades in some places.

"We absolutely must inform tourists who are not at all aware of what is happening," Antoine Fatiga, secretary general of CGT Transports, told France Info TV.

Changes introduced on January 1st represent a major overhaul of the French unemployment system.

Seasonal workers like ski resort staff can work during the high season, and then receive top-up payments from the Pôle emploi during the low season.

The new system will still allow them to do this, but the rate will be calculated in a different way that will leave many people worse off.

Unedic, the agency in charge of unemployment insurance, has calculated that the reform could have a negative impact on 850,000 people, with people losing up to 75 percent of their payments in extreme cases.

"Seasonal workers may even be excluded from unemployment altogether," said Pierre Scholl, CGT union delegate in the Courchevel ski resort.

The strike is not related to the transport strikes that have been ongoing since December 5th, which are to protest at plans to reform the French pension system.

 

 
