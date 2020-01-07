Brexit: What do I need to do before January 31st?

Why is January 31st important?

This is the date that is currently fixed as the exit day for the UK. Now there have been Brexit deadline days before - three of them in fact - but due to a combination of an agreement with the EU and a parliamentary majority for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, this one looks likely to actually happen.

It's not a completely nailed-on certainty - both the UK and European parliaments still need to formally approve the exit - but it does look likely that UK will exit on this date under the terms of the Withdrawal Agreement.

READ ALSO What the Withdrawal Agreement means for Britons living in France



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson now has a strong majority. Photo: AFP

So what happens on January 31st?

Well in practical terms for British people who either live in France or visit frequently not a lot changes.

On that date all UK citizens who do not have dual nationality lose their EU citizenship and people living in France will no longer be able to vote in municipal elections or stand for office. The next municipal elections in France are in March so assuming Brexit has happened, many British local councillors and mayors will have to stand down.

But if the UK goes out with a deal, a transition period begins and during that period British people will still be free to come to France to live and work. And people already here can stay without needing a carte de séjour residency permit although they will likely need to apply for one if they haven't done so already.

Under the terms of the Withdrawal Agreement Brits in France will have until six months after the end of the transition period - so June 30th 2021 based on the current end date - to get their application in.

How long does the transition period last?

At the moment the transition period ends on December 31st, 2020. It was originally intended as a two-year period during which the UK and the EU could negotiate their future trading agreement, but repeated Brexit delays from the original date of March 29th 2019 have whittled it down to just 11 months.

There is an option to extend it up to a maximum of two years (so until December 31st 2022 at the latest) but that would need to be agreed by June 2020. Trade experts say making a deal in just 11 months will be extremely difficult, but British PM Johnson is adamant that he will not ask for an extension (although it's worth pointing out that he also said that about the October 2019 Brexit date).

What happens at the end of the transition period?

At the end of the transition period, whenever it is, the UK then begins trading with the EU on new terms - either under the deal it has agreed during the transition period or under WTO rules if it has not managed to make a deal.

The end of the transition period also marks the end of freedom of movement rules for UK nationals.

So for people already living in France, this is the time to get residency sorted by applying for a carte de séjour, although many will have done so before the end of the transition period.

For people contemplating making the move to France, this might be the time to do it. It is still not entirely clear what the requirements will be for British people wanting to make the move after the end of the transition period, but it could be similar to the process that American and Australian citizens already have to go through.

They face much stricter requirements for residency than those offered to British people who are in the country by the end of the transition period, so if it is possible to make the move earlier that may well be the better option.



During the transition period the UK and the EU will attempt to make a deal on their future trading relationship, among other things. Photo: AFP

Are there any things I need to do now?

The transition period gives British people some breathing space to sort out their affairs but as French bureaucracy is not exactly famed for its speed, it would be best not leave everything until the last minute.

The framework of the Withdrawal Agreement gives anyone who is legally resident in France before the end of the transition period the right to stay.

But being legally resident in France is not the same as simply being in the country and if you do not meet the criteria for legal residence it would be best to get your affairs in order as soon as possible.

There are several criteria for being legally resident - read in more detail here - but the key one if that you must either be working, self-employed, studying or - if none of those apply - prove that you are self sufficient.

If you are satisfied that you fulfill those criteria it is also worth collecting the paperwork that you will need to apply for your carte de séjour.

This varies according to what category you are applying under, but some of the paperwork you may need includes a passport with at least six months validity, proof of your arrival date in France such as a work contract or rental agreement, utility bills to prove your address, payslips or tax returns to prove your income and proof of health cover if you are not working.

It is also worth checking that everything is in order with your health cover - through the S1 system if you are a pensioner or under the French system if you are working - and your driving licence and car registration as well as your tax returns.

If there are outstanding things that need to be arranged it will almost certainly be easier to do them during the transition period than as a Third Country National afterwards.

What don't we know?

As ever with Brexit, there are still plenty of unanswered questions.

The main ones for residents are how to apply for a carte de séjour.

The French government set up an online system for applications to be made in the case of a no-deal Brexit scenario, and many people have already made their applications using this system. It would seem logical for this system to also be used for applications made after an exit with a deal, but this is yet to be confirmed.

Some local prefectures are still accepting carte de séjour applications from Brits, but many are not.

We also don't know exactly what the rules will be for people moving to France after the end of the transition period and whether British people will need to exchange their driving licences for French ones once the transition period ends.

For second home owners, there is still no certainty on how long they they will be able to stay at their French property after the transition period ends. The 90-day rule is being used as a guide, but this is not certain.

Most of the existing French legislation was passed in relation to a no-deal Brexit, so if the UK exits with a deal, these will need to be revisited.

Check out The Local's Preparing for Brexit section for more detail and updates as we get them. if you have questions, please send them to us here and we will do our best to answer them.