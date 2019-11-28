French activists block Amazon warehouse in Black Friday protest

<p>Between 50 and 100 activists from the Non-Violent Action COP21 and Friends of the Earth groups used bales of hay and human chains to block the Amazon depot in Bretigny-sur-Orge, about 40km south of Paris, according to AFP journalists at the scene.</p><p>Some held banners reading "Amazon: for the climate, for employment, stop expanding, stop over-production," while others used old electrical goods to block the path of trucks trying to enter the site.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20191128/why-france-might-be-banning-black-friday" target="_blank">Why France might be banning Black Friday</a></strong></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1574959164_000-1mn4yf.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /></p><p>The protest took place on the eve of the Black Friday sales, a tradition that originated in the US on the day after Thanksgiving but has gone global in the past few years.</p><p>The activists say the surge in deliveries by Amazon and other retailers to shoppers snapping up bargains on everything from phones to furniture and clothes add to greenhouse gas emissions.</p><p>Paris is considering new rules, including a tax on deliveries, to ease the traffic jams and pollution caused by Amazon and others, Mayor Anne Hidalgo's deputy in charge of urbanism, Jean-Louis Missika, said in an open letter published on Monday.</p><p>It claimed Amazon alone would deliver 2.5 million packages a day in Paris during the Black Friday sales, ten times more than normal.</p><p>Environment Minister Elisabeth Borne earlier this week also warned against the "consumption frenzy" and pollution triggered by Black Friday.</p>