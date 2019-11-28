Why France might be banning Black Friday

<p>MPs in the French parliament <a href="http://www.leparisien.fr/economie/le-black-friday-du-29-novembre-sera-t-il-le-dernier-en-france-27-11-2019-8203314.php" target="_blank">have voted in favour</a> of an amendment proposing a ban on the day when shops - particularly online retailers - offer big discounts in an attempt to boost pre-Christmas spending.</p><p>The amendment to France's new anti-waste bill was proposed by independent MP Delphine Batho and although MPs agreed it in committee it is still a long way from becoming law.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20191120/shopping-in-france-the-consumer-rights-you-should-know-about" target="_blank">Shopping in France, the consumer rights you should know about</a></strong></p><p>Sales in France are strictly regulated and there are only two periods of the year - one in summer and one just after Christmas - when shops are allowed to offer discounts. The sales periods are set by the government and this year the January sales have been cut from six weeks to four.</p><p>The amendment aims to define Black Friday as a sale, which would then have to abide by the rules on sales and the set sales period.</p><p>It has been backed by Environment Minister Elizabeth Borne, who told French TV show BFM Business: "We cannot both reduce greenhouse gas emissions and call for a consumer frenzy. Above all, we must consume better."</p><p>Black Friday in France was already under pressure with more than 200 brands declaring this year that they would <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20191107/is-this-the-beginning-of-the-end-for-black-friday-in-france" target="_blank">boycott the day</a>, which they say damages both the environment and workers' rights.</p><p>Nicolas Rohr, founder of the collective and head of Faguo, an environmentally friendly fashion company with a turnover of €13 million, said: “From the consumer's point of view, this may be an opportunity to get a good deal but Black Friday makes jobs precarious by not paying manufacturers, brands and stores the right amount. </p><p>“It also contributes to climate change by encouraging overproduction.”</p><p>Several environmental groups are also calling for a boycott, pointing to the damaging contribution to climate change from over consumption.</p><p>Black Friday was launched in France seven years ago but took a while to take off, with many French consumers who were used to the traditional January and summer sales periods being left a little confused by the offers of huge discounts in late November.</p><p>However, according to a RetailMeNot study, Black Friday this year is expected to generate €5.9 billion in France, an increase of 4.1 percent compared to 2018.</p><p>Delphine Batho added: "Black Friday uses the legal vagueness surrounding promotions, but it is a campaign that is similar to sales: you have to sell stock, advertise... The purpose of the amendment is therefore to recognise that this is an aggressive commercial practice."</p><p>Businesses fund guilty of breaking France's strict sales and discounting laws face a maximum penalty of a €300,000 fine and a two year jail term for bosses.</p>