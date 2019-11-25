QUIZ: Do you know France well enough to be Miss France?

<p>We've selected a quick sample from the 40-question test paper that the women had to sit this year, so test your knowledge and see if you are ready to represent France on the world stage while wearing a swimsuit.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190328/do-you-know-france-well-enough-to-become-french" target="_blank">Do you know France well enough to get French citizenship?</a></strong></p><div><div class="riddle_target" data-auto-scroll="true" data-auto-scroll-offset="5" data-bg="#ffffff" data-fg="#1486cd" data-rid-id="218352" style="margin:0 auto;max-width:100%;width:640px;"></div></div><link href="https://www.riddle.com/files/css/embed.css" rel="stylesheet" /><div><div class="riddle_target" data-auto-scroll="true" data-auto-scroll-offset="5" data-bg="#ffffff" data-fg="#1486cd" data-rid-id="218352" style="margin:0 auto;max-width:100%;width:640px;"><iframe src="https://www.riddle.com/a/218352?" style="width:100%;height:300px;border:1px solid #cfcfcf;" title="Pop Quiz - Do you know France well enough to qualify for Miss France?"><section><h2> </h2><p>Do you know France well enough to qualify for Miss France?</p></section><section><h2> </h2><p>On which island did Napoleon Bonaparte end his life?</p></section><section><h3> </h3><p>What is the longest river in France?</p></section><section><h3> </h3><p>Who made the famous broadcast on June 18th, 1940 from the BBC in London?</p></section><section><h3> </h3><p>On what case did French novelist Emile Zola publish the famous J'accuse in 1898?</p></section><section><h3> </h3><p>Since January 1st 2016, how many regions does France have (including overseas territories)?</p></section><section><h3> </h3><p>In which city is it possible to visit the MUCEM (Museum of European and Mediterranean Civilizations)?</p></section><section><h3> </h3><p>What product is obtained by force feeding geese or ducks?</p></section><section><h3> </h3><p>In March 2019, which French fashion house posthumously presented the last collection created by Karl Lagerfeld?</p></section><section><h3> </h3><p>Which Paris monument has the nickname The Iron Lady?</p></section><section><h3> </h3><p>Who is the only French actor to have won the Oscar for best actor?</p></section><section><h3> </h3><p>Which novel by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry is the second most translated book in the world after the Bible?</p></section><section><h3> </h3><p>In which French city did the G7 summit take place in August 2019?</p></section><section><h3> </h3><p>With which drink is the name Dom Pérignon associated?</p></section><section><h3> </h3><p>June 6th 2019 marked the 75th anniversary of what?</p></section><section><h3> </h3><p>Who is the current French education minister?</p></section><section><h3> </h3><p>Which politician, an icon of the battle against sex discrimination in France, was inducted into the Pantheon in July 2018?</p></section><section><h3> </h3><p>Who is Pierre Hermé?</p></section><section><h2> </h2><p>No Miss France</p><p> </p><p>Sorry, no beauty pageant career for you unless your bush up on your knowledge of France</p></section><section><h3> </h3><p>Nearly there</p><p> </p><p>Just need to rush up on a few aspects of French culture and then an exciting international career beckons</p></section><section><h3> </h3><p>Pageant queen</p><p> </p><p>You have a good chance of becoming the newt Miss France (depending on how the swimsuit round goes).</p></section></iframe></div><p class="link-riddle" style="width: 640px; margin: 0px auto; padding-top: 10px;"><a href="https://www.riddle.com" rel="nofollow" target="blank">Quiz Maker</a> - powered by Riddle</p></div>