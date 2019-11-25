France's news in English

QUIZ: Do you know France well enough to be Miss France?

25 November 2019
Miss France 2019 Vaimalama Chaves, centre, with fellow contestants. Photo: AFP
25 November 2019
As well as being able to smile nicely and look slinky in a frock, candidates for Miss France also need to take a test on the history and culture of France - see how well you do on these sample questions.

We've selected a quick sample from the 40-question test paper that the women had to sit this year, so test your knowledge and see if you are ready to represent France on the world stage while wearing a swimsuit.

Quiz Maker - powered by Riddle

