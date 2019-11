The passengers were stranded on four TGV trains travelling from Hendaye on the Spanish border via Bordeaux to Paris after the line was temporarily closed.

One train that left Hendaye at 7.30am finally made it to Bordeaux for 10pm - normally the total journey to Paris takes five hours.

SNCF reported fallen trees and "several obstacles" on the track after Storm Amélie hit south west France over the weekend.

The line was eventually reopened after the track was cleared and the last train arrived in Paris Montparnasse at 4am on Monday.

SNCF says that all passengers will be fully reimbursed.

READ ALSO How to claim compensation from SNCF

Fourteen of France's 96 départments were placed on orange alert on Sunday as storm Amélie brought heavy rains to the Atlantic coast, with winds exceeding 160 kilometres per hour in places.

Around 140,000 people were left without power as the wind brought down electricity cables while in the Landes départment, 47 people had to be evacuated from a camp site, and a casino roof collapsed.