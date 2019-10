Friday, Saturday and Sunday saw many services delayed or cancelled due to a last-minute strike action by railway employees over safety fears.

On Monday, French train operator SNCF says that all TGV and Ouigo services are running as normal, but there will still be disruption on the Intercité services and the local TER services.

Two out of three Intercité services will run and three out of four TERs, and rail bosses say they expect the situation to improve throughout the day. In Paris the Transiliens and RER services are all running as normal.

If you were affected by the disruption, you could be able to claim compensation.

If your train was cancelled or you chose not to travel, you can claim 100 percent of the ticket price back. This applies to all services, even the budget tickets which are normally non refundable.

If you booked online you can request your refund at the SNCF website, or you can go to any SNCF station and request the refund at the ticket kiosk or at one of the self-service points. You can also use the SNCF helpline - 36 35.

You need to be quick though. If your ticket was for Saturday you have until Wednesday, if it was for Sunday you have until Thursday to submit your claim.

In order to make a claim you will need your ticket, plus your booking reference if you booked online.

If your ticket was for the budget Ouigo service, which on Saturday saw all trains cancelled, SNCF initially said users would 'automatically' be refunded, but then clarified that you will still need to request the refund online.

En raison d’une grève sans préavis, les circulations ferroviaires sont perturbées depuis le vendredi 18 octobre.



ℹ️ Samedi 19 octobre : tous les trains OUIGO sont annulés pour cette journée.

Vous serez automatiquement remboursé d’ici le mercredi 23 octobre — OUIGO (@ouigoSNCF) October 19, 2019

If your train was still running but was delayed you can also claim compensation, although not for the full amount.

The compensation levels vary depending on which service you are on, so people with a cheaper Ouigo ticket can only claim compensation if the train is more than an hour late, but the TGV and InOui services offer compensation for any train that is more than 30 minutes later arriving.

Compensation is paid at 25 percent of the ticket prices for delays between 30 minutes and two hours, 50 percent for delays of two to three hours and 75 percent for delays of three hours or more.

Refunds can be requested via SNCF's website here.

Refunds for cancellations should be in you account with 48 hours, say SNCF - although if you have booked using a non French bank account you would need to add the normal transfer time of your bank for international payments on to that. Refunds for delays will be processed within five working days.

If you racked up any extra expenses because of the strike - an unplanned hotel stay or paying out for another mode of transport - SNCF's boss Gillaume Pepy announced over the weekend that the rail operator would be creating a "€1 million compensation fund" for such claims. It is expected that the fund will be accepting applications from Thursday or Friday of this week, and full details will be announced on the SNCF website.

The industrial action began on Friday after a train in northeastern France slammed into a truck at a level crossing, injuring 11 people.

The train driver was himself among those hurt but being the sole employee of state railway company SNCF on board had to help take care of passengers.

Unions said the incident highlighted understaffing on trains, notably the absence of ticket inspectors on some lines.

Staff began exercising their "right to withdraw" their labour - a clause that allows workers to walk off the job in case of "clear and present danger to their life or health".

SNCF's management has accused the workers of abusing that right on a busy weekend for train travel, at the start of the mid-autumn school holidays.

It argues that some train lines have not had ticket inspectors for decades.