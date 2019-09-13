French Word of the Day: Gréviculture

<p><strong>Why do I need to know gréviculture?</strong></p><p>If you're ever in France and there is a strike on (which is not a wildly unlikely proposition) you might hear people muttering this to themselves.</p><p><strong>What does it mean?</strong></p><p>It means 'strike culture' or a culture of striking. In French <i>une grève</i> is a strike, while <i>en grève</i> is used to describe a person or group who is on strike. So you might see signs saying <i>fermé en raison de la grève</i> - closed due to strike action.</p><p>On days when there are big strike actions, such as <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190913/latest-paris-metro-strike-worst-disruption-in-over-a-decade">Friday's public transport strike</a> in Paris, you might hear people muttering darkly that France has a <i>gréviculture</i>.</p><p><strong>When should I use it?</strong></p><p>If you are going to use it all, we would suggest using it very carefully, as the word does carry some baggage.</p><p>For a start some French people can be rather sensitive about their country's reputation for being <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20160331/why-are-french-always-on-strike" target="_blank">permanently on strike</a>. When you compare days lost to strike action in France to the rest of the world France is often ahead, but not by a particularly big margin. There has also been a big decrease in strike days since the 1970s.</p><p>In France when strikes do happen they tend to be public sector ones, which are highly visible, widely publicised and cause a lot of disruption, so maybe it seems that French people strike more than they actually do.</p><p>The word <i>gréviculture</i> also has some associations with the far right, since it was widely used by Front National founder Jean-Marie Le Pen in 1995. In fact the term was coined back around 1900, but for some people it still has associations with the politics of the far right.</p><p>So this one might be a word to recognise but not use yourself.</p>