Call for 'unlimited' transport strikes in Paris until December

<p>All the unions which have members among Paris' RATP public transport system were staging a coordinated walk-out on Friday.</p><p>They have described the one-day protest - which has seen <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190913/latest-paris-metro-strike-worst-disruption-in-over-a-decade">large parts of the city's transport network grind to a halt</a> - as a "shot across the bows" of President Emmanuel Macron's plans to reform France's pension system.</p><p>But on Friday morning union leaders staging a protest outside the RATP headquarters in Paris went one step further, calling for unlimited strikes in the months ahead and into December.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1568366925_000-1k89kl-1-.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /></p><p>Journalists from French newspaper Le Parisien <a href="http://www.leparisien.fr/info-paris-ile-de-france-oise/transports/greve-ratp-en-direct-metros-et-rer-quasiment-a-l-arret-suivez-la-journee-noire-dans-les-transports-13-09-2019-8151126.php">reported one unnamed leader</a> as saying: "There is no question of negotiating, we reject any form of discussion."</p><p>However at present no further strikes are planned.</p><p>Philippe Martinez, leader of the hardline CGT union, was asked on <a href="https://www.francetvinfo.fr/economie/greve/greve-des-transports/video-reforme-des-retraites-si-la-greve-a-la-ratp-est-autant-suivie-c-est-que-le-probleme-est-important-affirme-philippemartinez_3615059.html">France Info radio station</a> whether he wished for the strikes to continue and answered: "No, what we want is for the government to agree to discuss the pension issue in a way other than the way it has engaged it.</p><p>"Every time there has been a bill on social issues, we have been told that you can discuss issues on the margins, but in substance nothing will change."</p><p><strong>READ ALSO <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190913/why-paris-transport-workers-are-on-strike">Why we're on strike - Paris transport unions explain their grievances</a></strong></p>