Maurice the cockerel to learn his fate in row over noise in rural France

<p>Maurice's owner, Corinne Fesseau, told a court in Rochefort, western France, in July that nobody else had complained about the noise at her home on the picturesque island of Oleron, except a couple of retired summer vacationers.</p><p>If the judge rules against her, she will have 15 days to either move or silence her noisy charge, failing which she will be hit with heavy fines.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1567664717_000-1h96em.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /><i>Corrine Fesseau with her noisy cockerel. Photo: AFP</i></p><p>So far her efforts to silence her crooner - including placing black sheets around his coop to trick him into thinking that morning had not yet broken - have come to naught.</p><p>The case quickly ballooned into a national cause celebre, with 140,000 people signing a "Save Maurice" petition or proudly displaying his picture on "Let Me Sing" T-shirts.</p><p>Critics saw the lawsuit as part of a broader threat against France's hallowed rural heritage by city dwellers unable or unwilling to understand the realities of country life.</p><p>"This is the height of intolerance - you have to accept local traditions,"Christophe Sueur, the mayor in Fesseau's village of Saint-Pierre-d'Oleron, told AFP.</p><p>The couple's lawyer, Vincent Huberdeau, rejected any city-versus-country comparison, saying his clients lived in an area of the town, population 7,000, that is zoned for housing.</p><p>"It's not the countryside," he said.</p><p>The trial is the latest in a long history of tensions between locals and holiday-home owners in rural France, which underscored the fierce "yellow vest" anti-government protests that erupted last November.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1567664739_000-1jy4ps.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 411px;" /><i>Dominique Douthe, 67, has been taken to court over the noise from her ducks. Photo: AFP</i></p><p>In May, the mayor of the southwestern village of Gajac, Bruno Dionis,penned a furious open letter in May in defence of the rights of church bells to ring, cows to moo, and donkeys to bray throughout rural France.</p><p>Dionis du Sejour has asked the government to inscribe the sounds on France's heritage list.</p><p>Maurice and his owner are not the only ones ruffling feathers. This week a woman in the duck-breeding heartland of the Landes region was <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190903/quacking-ducks-v-neighbours-in-latest-noise-row-from-rural-france" target="_blank">brought to court by a newcomer neighbour</a> fed up with the babbling of the ducks and geese in her back garden.</p><p>A petition in support of "the Hardy ducks," as they have been dubbed, after the name of a nearby lake, has garnered some 5,000 signatures.</p><p>"More and more people are heading to rural areas, not to work in agriculture but to live there," Jean-Louis Yengue, a geographer at the University of Poitiers, told AFP.</p><p>"Everyone is trying to defend their territory."</p>