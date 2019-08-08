France's news in English

QUIZ: How well are you geared up for life in rural France?

8 August 2019
15:21 CEST+02:00
living in france

QUIZ: How well are you geared up for life in rural France?
Do you fancy a rural idyll? It may not be so easy. Photo: AFP
Rural France is undoubtedly a beautiful place, but it comes with particular challenges and quirks if you are planning to live there full time.

From driving laws to local customs, take our test to see if you're cut out for life in the French countryside.

