Dozens of France's new 'invincible' speed cameras have already been vandalised

23 August 2019
09:11 CEST+02:00
Dozens of France's new 'invincible' speed cameras have already been vandalised
The new style cameras were supposed to be vandal proof. Photo: AFP
23 August 2019
09:11 CEST+02:00
Dozens of France's new 'invincible' speed cameras have already been vandalised, it has been revealed.

Speed cameras became a major target for destruction during the months of 'yellow vest' protests, with ministers at one point estimating that around 80 percent of the country's fixed speed cameras had been vandalised.

They became a target for anger after the lowering of the speed limit on priority routes from 90km/h to 80km/h. Ministers said the change was a road safety measure, but many rural protesters were convinced it was an extra 'tax' through speeding fines for drivers and cameras across the country were covered, vandalised or burned.

READ ALSO 

 

The new turret model of cameras, which sit 4m high on top of a post, were supposed to be vandal proof, but that has not proved to be the case since they started being installed at the beginning of the summer.

In Savoie, six cameras were due to be installed but one was was burned out overnight and two others were damaged before they were fully implemented, reported Le Parisien.

In the Aude département, eight out of 14 cameras have been damaged or burned. In the Eure, vandals attacked the device which was installed to replace a camera which itself had been burned out a year ago.


Around 80 percent of the old style cameras were vandalised during the months of 'yellow vest' protests. Photo: AFP

In Mèze in the Hérault département one camera was destroyed with a shotgun while another in Preixan in south west France was attacked with a blowtorch.

Road safety organisation Sécurité routière estimates the total cost of repairs to all cameras at €60 million, plus €300 million in lost revenue on fines.

MP Emmanuel Barbe, who has responsibility for road safety, warned in an interview with Le Parisian: "Every time a camera is damaged or destroyed, an investigation is systematically launched."

He added that the maximum penalty for destroying a speed camera is up to five years' imprisonment and a fine of €100,000.

 

 
