Dozens of France's new 'invincible' speed cameras have already been vandalised

<p>Speed cameras became a major target for destruction during the months of 'yellow vest' protests, with ministers at one point estimating that around 80 percent of the country's fixed speed cameras had been vandalised.</p><p>They became a target for anger after the lowering of the speed limit on priority routes from 90km/h to 80km/h. Ministers said the change was a road safety measure, but many rural protesters were convinced it was an extra 'tax' through speeding fines for drivers and cameras across the country were covered, vandalised or burned.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr">Radars vandalisés : «C'est le geste de ceux qui en ont ras le bol de payer» <a href="https://t.co/YYgpQ6Xnkn">https://t.co/YYgpQ6Xnkn</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Rediff?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Rediff</a></p>— Le Parisien (@le_Parisien) <a href="https://twitter.com/le_Parisien/status/1164778316408094720?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 23, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><p>The new turret model of cameras, which sit 4m high on top of a post, were supposed to be vandal proof, but that has not proved to be the case since they started being installed at the beginning of the summer.</p><p>In Savoie, six cameras were due to be installed but one was was burned out overnight and two others were damaged before they were fully implemented, <a href="http://www.leparisien.fr/societe/radars-tourelles-deja-vandalises-une-facture-a-360-millions-d-euros-22-08-2019-8137707.php">reported Le Parisien</a>.</p><p>In the Aude département, eight out of 14 cameras have been damaged or burned. In the Eure, vandals attacked the device which was installed to replace a camera which itself had been burned out a year ago.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1566546400_000-1f79yk.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 428px;" /><i>Around 80 percent of the old style cameras were vandalised during the months of 'yellow vest' protests. Photo: AFP</i></p><p>In Mèze in the Hérault département one camera was destroyed with a shotgun while another in Preixan in south west France was attacked with a blowtorch.</p><p>Road safety organisation Sécurité routière estimates the total cost of repairs to all cameras at €60 million, plus €300 million in lost revenue on fines.</p><p>MP Emmanuel Barbe, who has responsibility for road safety, warned in an interview with Le Parisian: "Every time a camera is damaged or destroyed, an investigation is systematically launched."</p><p>He added that the maximum penalty for destroying a speed camera is up to five years' imprisonment and a fine of €100,000.</p>