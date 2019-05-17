EXPLAINED: What France's return to the 90 km/h speed limit means

The French government has indicated that it may bow to pressure over the highly unpopular 80 km/h speed limit on secondary roads.

Many of the people living in rural areas in France see the limit as nothing more than a way for the government to make money from them via speeding fines, and speed cameras became a major target for the 'yellow vests' in the early days of the movement.

Here's a look at what a return to the 90 km/h speed limit would mean.

Why has the government decided to make the u-turn?

The new 80km/h limit was French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe's iconic measure, which he defended against no small amount of opposition. So it has come as somewhat of a surprise that he is backtracking now. But it's fair to say that since the bill was introduced in July 2018, with increasing opposition - including that of the "yellow vest" movement, his stance became more and more difficult to maintain. Earlier in the year, in front of 600 mayors, Philippe said he was considering relaxing the law to create "something which will be widely accepted and smarter". At the end of the Grand Debat, which was announced by French President Emmanuel Macron in response to the "yellow vest" protests, Philippe said: "I wanted to save lives, I was accused of wanting to fill the coffers. I must learn to come to terms with the lack of understanding from my fellow citizens." On Thursday, when it seemed he was backtracking, he defended himself saying it was "just a change of method" and that "80 km/h remains the norm". The announcement comes just ten days before the European elections and some have accused him of "political maneuvering" in an attempt to win round voters in rural areas.

When will the speed limit change back?

The change is expected to take at least a few months, so don't start putting your foot on the pedal quite yet.

For the time being, secondary roads in France will remain subject to a speed limit of 80 km/h. However, in the future local authorities will have the power to increase this on certain sections of road.

But, before this can happen, the French parliament must approve this amendment to the loi d'orientation des mobilités which is unlikely to happen before the summer. And a road safety expert has revealed to the French press that he thinks it is unlikely the change will be approved without a study being carried out first, which could mean an even longer delay.

"I would be surprised if the law does not require an impact study to weigh up the effect of this measure," he said.