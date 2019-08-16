LATEST: The ultimate no-deal Brexit checklist for Britons in France

Brexit has much wider implications than being stuck in the longer passport control queue Photo: AFP

As we approach the Brexit endgame, leaving the EU without a deal on October 31st is a real possibility. Kalba Meadows from citizens' rights group Remain in France Together explains what you can do to prepare.

If you haven't already done so, it's a good idea to make some personal preparations for a no-deal Brexit scenario to put yourself in the best possible situation should the worst happen. Here are some ideas:

1. Make sure that you're legally resident in France on Brexit day in under current rules

To benefit from France's no deal ordonnance, you must be legally resident in France before a no deal Brexit. Simply having a foot on the soil here or owning property isn't enough - you have to meet the conditions and exercising your treaty rights to be legally resident. You should: