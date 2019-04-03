French government's new decree for Brits in no-deal Brexit: What you need to know

Although negotiations are ongoing, the French government has published a decree in the case of a no-deal Brexit. Photo: AFP

The French government on Wednesday morning published a new decree laying out the rights of British people living in France in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

The government decree covers British people are already resident in France on the date that Britain leaves the EU - which is currently scheduled for April 12, although this could be extended - and only applies in the case of a no-deal Brexit.

It is the first time the French government has laid out in detail exactly what criteria various different groups of British people - employed people, self-employed, students and retirees - will have to fulfill if they want to remain in the country.

🔴 The FR government published a decree relating to the rights of Brits in France. This decree follows the publication of the 6/02/19 ordonnance. We will provide further details on what this means for you very soon — Read the decree here: https://t.co/P3gwRROgIc#UKNationalsinEU pic.twitter.com/PFvZuQ4aBL — UK in France (@UKinFrance) 3 April 2019

An ordonnance published in February gave British people in France a one year 'breathing period' after a no-deal Brexit in which they could apply for a carte de sejour.

The new decree lays out what paperwork each group will need to apply for residency.

We'll be examining the decree in more detail as the day goes on, but here are the basics;

People who already have a permanent carte de séjour as European citizens will be allowed to simply exchange it for one of the new cards by providing their valid passport and their current residency card.

If you have lived in France for less than five years and are applying for a residency card for the first time, you will need to submit the following documents:

A valid passport.

A recent photograph.

A document confirming the date of your arrival in France.

Proof that you meet the standard conditions for a temporary residence permit.

If you are applying for a student residency permit, you will need the following documents:

A certificate of enrolment in a public or private school or college or vocational training organisation.

If you have been enrolled for more than one year, you will need to prove your attendance and also the seriousness of your studies.

If you apply for a multi-year student residency permit, you need documented proof that the course you are studying is covered by a EU programme.

If you are applying for as an employee, you will need the following documents:

Your employment contract. It must be a long-term contract, known in France as CDI, rather than a short-term one.

A recent payslip from the last six months.

If you are applying for a temporary working permit, you will need the following documents:

The fixed term contract, known in France as CDD.

A recent payslip from the last three months.

If you are applying as a freelance or self-employed, you will need to present the following documents:

Proof of registration in the trade and companies registry or proof of a social security registration for self-employed people.

Justification of sufficient resources to support yourself, regardless of benefits and allowances. Your resources will be individually assessed. If your resources are not deemed sufficient, you might still qualify for a permit fi you can prove that you are the owner of your accommodation or receiving free accommodation.

*You will not be required to prove sufficient resources if you receive a disability allowance.

If you are applying as a family member to a British national who already has a permit, you will need:

Proof of the family link.

If you are dependent on the family member's income, you will need to prove they can financially and materially support you.

A copy of the passport of the accompanied British national.

If you are applying as someone who had a relationship before the withdrawal date but that broke up after that date, you must also present proof of the separation and also a copy of the passport of the British national you were connected to.

The decree was published on Wednesday in the Journal Officiel, where all new French laws and decrees must be published before they come in to force.