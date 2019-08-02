More than 140,000 jobs will be lost in France in a no-deal Brexit, report says

<p>The <a href="https://www.fdfa.be/sites/default/files/atoms/files/Brexit%20impact%20study%202019.pdf">impact study</a> commissioned by the Belgian government, showed that the UK leaving the EU without an agreement would cause major job losses in every country in Europe.</p><p>The country predicted to be worst hit by a no-deal Brexit, unsurprisingly, is the UK itself with projected job losses of 526,830 - up to five percent of its total workforce.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO </strong></p><ul><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190411/how-to-make-the-most-of-the-brexit-delay">How Britons in France should make the most of the Brexit delay</a></strong></li></ul><ul><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20180418/the-checklist-what-to-do-to-get-that-job-in-france">The 10-point checklist: What to do to get that job in France</a></strong></li></ul><ul><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190412/so-youre-living-in-france-but-are-you-a-legal-resident-here">So you're living in France but are you legally resident here</a></strong></li></ul><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1564751909_no deal brexit.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 493px;" /></p><p>But the study also predicted a significant impact on many other European countries.</p><p>Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark and Ireland were shown as the worst affected in terms of job losses as a percentage of their economy, with each predicted to lose 1.3 percent to 5 percent of their jobs.</p><p>In the next category down was France, which is predicted to lose 1 percent to 1.3 percent of its jobs - up to 141,320 roles.</p><p>The report also projected the likely impact on Europe's economies in the case of the UK leaving the EU with a deal.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1564751928_deal brexit.JPG" style="width: 566px; height: 430px;" /></p><p>Although this would still impact all economies, the effect would be greatly lessened, concluded the report authors.</p><p>If the UK left with a deal it would likely lose 139,860 jobs, while France would lose 34,500 roles.</p><p>To calculate the impact, researchers defined “leaving with an agreement” as a situation where the UK leaves the EU but remains part of the internal market or the European Customs Union.</p><p>For the projected no-deal scenario, researchers assumed the UK would leave the single market and fall back on the rules of the World Trade Organisation.</p><p>Either scenario would be a blow for the French economy, which has been slowly lowering its historically high levels of unemployment.</p><p>Figures released in May showed the jobless rate at 8.8 per cent - the <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190516/french-unemployment-falls-to-ten-year-low">lowest level recorded since 2009</a>.</p><p>The fall was seen as a positive for French president Emmanuel Macron, who has introduced reforms to make it easier for companies to hire and fire staff in the hopes that this will kick-start the labour market.</p><p>But despite the improvement, France still has one of the higher unemployment rates within the EU, and major job losses from a no-deal Brexit would undoubtedly be a blow to the economy.</p><p>In an effort to mitigate job losses, France has launched a series of effort to <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190704/join-the-game-france-makes-new-bid-to-woo-british-workers-after-brexit">attract British-based businesses</a> or organisations to France after Brexit.</p><p>Meanwhile, a separate data set published in the Financial Times this week showed how personal finances would be hit across Europe under a no-deal scenario, with the UK again worst hit.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Chilling FT graphic today - how poorer each person across Europe would be under a no-deal Brexit: <a href="https://t.co/rzsyLXtxmx">pic.twitter.com/rzsyLXtxmx</a></p>— Alice Ross (@aliceemross) <a href="https://twitter.com/aliceemross/status/1156479887038963713?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 31, 2019</a></blockquote></div>