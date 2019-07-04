France's news in English

'Join the game': France makes new bid to woo British workers after Brexit

4 July 2019
10:11 CEST+02:00
4 July 2019
10:11 CEST+02:00
France has unveiled a new strategy to entice British workers and businesses to the country after Brexit.

The 'Join the Game' campaign is targeting British tech firms, hoping that those who leave after Brexit will come to France instead.

The French government has created an online guide - in English - to setting up tech businesses in France with information on French business laws, tax rates and residency rules, as well as a section on the grants, loans and funding that is on offer to businesses moving to France.

READ ALSO 

France is particularly keen to attract the British video game developers, since France already has a vibrant home-grown games industry worth €4.9 billion a year.

“In only a few years, video games have become France’s second largest cultural industry, behind books and ahead of cinema,” the French Directorate General for Enterprise, which is leading the campaign, told British newspaper The Guardian.

“It is one of the most dynamic sectors in the French economy, with more than 5,000 direct jobs.” 

The French government has frequently said that it hopes for close ties with Britain after Brexit, but has also been working hard to position itself as an alternative centre for businesses leaving the UK after Brexit.

It has already attracted the European Banking Authority, which relocated to Paris from London last month.

France's Europe Minister Amélie du Montchalin last week told The Local that British people 'enrich France' and their futures are secure here.

To find all the latest jobs in France, click here and for further advice on moving to France, click here.

 
