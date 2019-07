From buildings that need major refurbishments to ones you can move straight in to, there's something in here for everyone, selected by France-based estate agent Ailsa Spindler.

1. The ready-made holiday home - €88,000

Situated in Lignieres Orgeres in Mayenne, Pays de la Loire, this three bedroom house would be perfect for someone looking for a retirement home or a holiday home with no work to do on it.

Ailsa says: "This well-maintained house in a popular hamlet is just 75 minutes from the Channel ferry at Caen, and close to the spa town of Bagnoles de l'Orne. Situated in the centre of the magnificent Normandy-Maine Natural Park, this is an ideal base for cycling, walking, horse riding and many other outdoor pursuits.

"The house itself is constructed of local granite under a slate roof, and has an impressive sitting room with massive beams from the local oak forests."

2. The townhouse with space for a workshop - €93,500

This three bedroom townhouse in Carrouges, in Orne, Normandy, has some slightly dated décor but plenty of space. It also has a courtyard and large workshop/garage space which could become the base for a small business.

Ailsa says: "This substantial stone-built house is in the centre of Carrouges, a historic market town that is the gateway to the Normandie-Maine Natural Park. The living space provides a large, sunlit sitting room and three good bedrooms, with further rooms in the attic. Outside a courtyard gives off-road parking and leads to a huge workshop/garage which could be the base for a small business or a fantastic hobby space."

3. The oldest house in town - €93,500

The town of Fresnay sur Sarthe in the Pays de la Loire had a beautiful Medieval quarter at its heart, and this three bedroom house is right at its centre.

Ailsa says: "Believed to be the oldest house in Fresnay sur Sarthe, this unique property would make an unusual family home or a distinctive holiday home or B&B business.

"Situated in the heart of the Medieval centre, just a few steps from the Castle and views over the river valley, this timber-framed house is full of character and historic features. It benefits from new wiring and a modern control box, with electric heating supplemented by a traditional fireplace in the kitchen."

4. The expansion possibility - €97,900

Also in Fresnay sur Sarthe, this house currently has two bedrooms, but a large garage offers the option of creating more rooms.

Ailsa says: "This house, close to all amenities (school, shops), has great potential to create a family home or holiday property in an area popular with tourists. The Alpes Mancelles are just a few miles away, with many opportunities for walking, cycling, riding and canoeing in unspoilt countryside.

"Having stood empty for some time, this home needs some repair and renovation and this is reflected in the asking price."

5. The house with an extra rental - €77,000

This four-bedroom house in St Ellier les Bois, Normandy, also has a separate duplex that could be either a 'granny annexe' or let out as a rental property to generate some extra income.

Ailsa says: "Situated on the edge of a small village, there is a school bus service to the nearby small market town of Carrouges, which has schools, health services, banks and other commercial facilities. The property requires some modernisation and repair, which accounts for the low asking price, but most of the work could be completed by a competent amateur."

6. The redecoration project - €55,900

This four bedroom house is situated on the market square of the historic Norman town of Carrouges.

Ailsa says: "This property, in the centre of the 'gateway town' of Carrouges, would make a charming holiday home in the beautiful Normandy-Maine Natural Park. In need of re-decoration and updating, the property is in sound condition, and has in the past generated a good rental income."

7. The cottage with its own fishing pond - €48,000

This small, one-bedroom cottage is in Lignieres Orgere in Mayenne, a hamlet that is a few minutes drive away from Carrouges.

Ailsa says: "Ideal as a holiday cottage or home for a couple, the property has the unusual feature of its own, private fishing pond, complete with large workshop/store. The pond has several large carp and other coarse fish, and is in healthy condition."

8. The major project - €26,000

In the same hamlet of Lingieres Orgere stands this potential home. It has electricity and running water, but not a lot more so is a major restoration project.

Ailsa says: "Although lived in quite recently, this range of buildings requires major work to make it into a home.

"Benefiting from electricity and mains water on site, the property consists of a stone-built cottage, with good roof timbers but a corrugated iron covering, a stable with large store above, an open-fronted shed and a stone barn. A dilapidated cart shed near the road would be suitable for conversion to a garage."

9. The 'not for the faint-hearted' - €31,000

This four-bedroom house stands in the village of Torchamp in Normandy. A spacious house with large garden and a garage, however the interior could best be described as challenging.

Ailsa says: "Not for the faint-hearted but if you have good building skills and plenty of imagination this could be a great project. In the heart of a popular village, this property has all the potential to make a lovely house."

10. The budget option for a holiday cottage - €38,000

A very cute little one bedroom cottage in the Normandy hamlet of Putanges Pont Ecrepin, this property has a large garden but definitely needs work inside.

Ailsa says: "This house would make a very nice little lock up and leave holiday home, or a permanent residence for someone who doesn't need masses of space. Habitable but definitely needing work and with the added benefit of a good size garden to the side."

These properties were all on the market at the time of publication, for more information, or to view other options, email Ailsa Spindler of Leggett Immobiler.