Brexit: UK urged to reach out to Brits in rural France who face 'being left out in the cold'

Over the past year the British embassy in Paris and citizens' rights groups have been trying to spread the word about how Britain's departure from the EU will impact them and what steps they should take to secure their futures.

But while those in France who have regular access to the internet and follow social media may now be well informed about the likely impact of Brexit on their lives, there are are concerns that thousands more who live in deepest rural France may not be aware of what's coming.

In recent months Britons have been encouraged by both British and French officials to apply for a Carte de Séjour residency permit - albeit many prefectures have halted applications until they know more about how, when or even if Britain will leave the EU.

But only a small percentage of the estimated 150,000 Britons in France have actually applied.

Kathryn Dobson, who lives in south west France and is part of the citizens' rights campaign group British in Europe, told The Local the situation is now getting critical and the British government via its embassy must act before it's too late.

"With the likelihood of no-deal being dialled up in recent weeks, getting information to British nationals in France is now urgent," said Dobson.

"If no deal happens on October 31st, there are likely to be tens of thousands who have no idea that they only have six months to apply.

"The British community is diverse - from individuals completely integrated in their French community who may have been here since they were young and consider themselves more French than British, to those who live very rural lives, perhaps with no access to the internet.

"How will they all be informed? Even many of those that are easy to reach are waiting to be told 'officially' to do something. As far as we know neither the UK or French governments have agreed communication plans. Even if funding were available today, plans take time to implement and to achieve results and October 31st isn't far away."

The British embassy in Paris has held numerous "outreach" meetings around France over the past year in order to try to get the right information across to residents. More meetings are planned over the coming months.

Embassy staff have also held live Q&A sessions on Facebook as has the French government. But the communication appears only online and via social media sites.

Kathryn Dobson, who runs Living Magazine, recently published a post on the Facebook page of the Remain in France Together (RIFT) group asking members if they had seen any posters from the British Embassy advertising their outreach meetings.

There were over 1,000 replies, pretty much of all of which read "no".

She said: "When will the governments be ready to engage with British nationals to explain the process and the deadlines? My worry is that it will all be too little, too late, and many will be left out in the cold."

'It could do better'

In a recent appearance before a parliamentary select committee in London, Kalba Meadows from British in Europe and citizens' rights group Remain in France Together said more needed to be done.

"We are a rural population. British citizens in France are spread over a really wide area, with some living an hour or two hours from a big centre of population," Meadows told MPs.

"That means that events that have been arranged don’t necessarily have a very large catchment area for people.

"One of the big problems has been that they have often been arranged at very short notice - sometimes a week or 10 days - and they have often been arranged during working hours. We have noticed that the numbers of people attending have been decreasing. "They do not have terribly good feedback, because people say to us that they are not really addressing the issues. Therefore, people do not go.