Despite predictions that France is set for a pleasant summer, some parts of the country are still waiting for it to arrive.

Severe thunderstorms broke out on Wednesday night for the second consecutive day, with 10,000 lightning strikes recorded across the country.

Gusts reaching over 137km/h were recorded in Toulouse, beating the city's previous record set in December 1999.

And it led to some dramatic scenes in the southern French city.

Une rafale à 137 km/h a été relevée à Toulouse-Francazal, a priori un record de vent pour cette station ! June 20, 2019

On top of that, Normandy was hit by a violent storm on Tuesday, which brought with it giant hailstones (see below) measuring a whopping 7cm.