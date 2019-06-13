Forecast: When is summer (finally) going to arrive in France?

Temperatures in the mid-teens and constant showers... if not storms.

So far, this has been summer 2019 for most in France, leading many to wonder exactly when the sun will make a comeback.

Well, we have some good news.

France is due for a blast of summery heat next week, according to national weather agency Météo France , and it looks like it will be here to stay.

Weather forecast for Wednesday June 19th. Map: Météo France

Temperatures are expected to increase gradually over the weekend before reaching 28C-33C in the middle of next week.

The national weather agency said this would mark the beginning of the summery weather across the country, with temperatures set to be above average in some places.

"It is likely a peak of heat will hit the country by the middle of next week, just before the arrival of the summer calendar," said Météo France. Photo: AFP

Paris will see the mercury rise to 22C on Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures set to reach 28C on Wednesday afternoon.

Corsica will be particularly affected by the warm temperatures, with the mercury set to reach 40C on the 'Isle of Beauty'.

However it won't be the end of the rainstorms entirely, with eastern France to Nouvelle-Aquitaine in the west set to be hit by showers.

What about the rest of the summer?

According to the summer forecast from Météo France, the summer of 2019 could be even hotter than average.

Temperatures in June, July and August are expected to be above average, due to "anticyclonic conditions that should dominate the period over France and much of Europe, with temperatures above normal", said the national weather agency's seasonal forecast.

Map: Météo France

There is a 50 percent chance that the June, July and August temperatures will be above seasonal averages, a 30 percent chance that they will be consistent with these averages, and only a 20 percent chance that summer will be cooler than normal (see map above).

However it's important to remember that "seasonal forecasts do not predict heat waves," it added.

So far, forecasts are unclear on the levels of rainfall expected this summer, with predictions saying there is as much chance that the summer will be dry, rainy or "normal" in France.