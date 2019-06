French hospital emergency room staff across France, including in Paris, have been on strike for three months with the support of the main unions, such as the hard left CGT, Sud and Force Ouvriere.

This is despite the efforts of French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn who this week announced emergency measures in a bid to stop the strikes.

So, why are they protesting?

French hospital emergency staff are demanding more staff and more resources, such as beds, as well as a re-evaluation of their salaries and a €300 monthly bonus in recognition of the tough conditions they face at work.

They say their working conditions are putting them under severe strain and putting patients in danger.

The strikes began three months ago, in mid-March, at Saint Antoine Hospital after a series of attacks against staff, and they have since spread to 80 emergency services.

What have the strikes involved?

Paramedics, doctors, nurses and reception staff have all been taking part in the strike.

Up until now services have not really been affected but in recent days the strikes have ramped up, with some emergency workers at Saint Antoine Hospital in the 12th arrondissement of Paris not showing up when they were scheduled to work on Saturday, claiming sick leave.

According to a report presented by the Assistance Publique – Hopitaux de Paris ( AP HP), 13 nurses and other emergency staff, out of 19, took sick leave before they were due to start at 9pm.

"Part of the afternoon team, on a voluntary basis, mobilized to ensure continuity of care. Locum and interim staff were also called in," said the AP HP.

The same tactic had been used at Lariboisière Hospital in the 10th arrondissement of the French capital the previous week.

However this is risky behaviour as hospital staff are legally very limited when it comes to striking and if they call in sick too much, the police may be brought in to deal with the situation.

"The police came to the door of a nurse at 1am!" Eric Loupiac, an emergency doctor in the eastern department of Jura and delegate for the AMUF (Association of emergency doctors in France), told the French press. "She had already worked 72 hours that week."

The harsh punishments they face means that in practice most hospital staff demonstrate in front of emergency services departments when they are not working, or they wear a badge indicating they are on strike on their uniforms.

On May 8th, the unions representing emergency services called for a joint, symbolic five minute walkout.

What does the government say?

French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn has said that she "understands the impatience of emergency workers" as a result of the "unbearable everyday existence" they face but that she cannot condone taking "fake sick leave".