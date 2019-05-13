Carte vitale: What your French health insurance card entitles you to

Th French health service - despite having problems - is known around the world for providing high quality healthcare at low prices.

However how low the cost really is varies greatly from person to person, with your age, financial situation, and whether or not you have top-up insurance known as a mutuelle - and how generous that is - all playing a part in how much you pay for your healthcare in France.

We've taking a look at what you can claim back from the French state with your carte vitale if you have the basic cover afforded by the card, with no top-up insurance.

READ ALSO:

Photo: AFP

There are basically two areas to charging in French healthcare - appointments with medical professionals and then the cost of any treatment (medication, tests, scans or surgery) that they prescribe.

When you visit any kind of medical professional in France you will pay on the spot for the cost of the appointment, which can come as a surprise to Brits reared on the NHS's free at the point of delivery model.

However the medic will then swipe your carte vitale and the French state will reimburse you with some of the cost of the appointment.

What percentage of the cost you are reimbursed, however, is complicated and varies by many factors including your situation (your age, whether you are in work or studying) and by the type of doctor that you see.

Appointments

The standard charge for an appointment with a médecin généraliste (general practitioner or family doctors) is €25 and the standard reimbursement rate is 70 percent, so you pay €25 and the government pays you back €16.50.

However, as with French grammar, there are lots of exceptions.

Doctors work under two sectors - sector one doctors mostly charge the standard €25 apart from in exceptional circumstances, while sector two doctors are entitled to charge more, and you will not get refunds for any amount over the €25 minimum.

You can check which sector a doctor works under on the official site of France's state health insurance ameli.fr and it will also be listed if you are booking an appointment through the Doctolib app.

But to get the full amount you are entitled to back, it is vitally important to choose a doctor as your main GP (médecin traitant) and use them as your first port of call for an appointment.

If you do not have a main GP registered on your card and visit them first so that they can refer you to any specialists, or you decide to visit a different GP, you will only receive 30 percent of the cost of your appointment back.

However sometimes the surgery where you GP works will assign you a different doctor for your appointment and in that case you will get the 70 percent reimbursement.

You will receive a form to declare your GP as part of your Carte Vitale pack when you apply for your card and you can also download the form here and send it off to your local CPAM (public health insurance body).

Women who are more than six months pregnant, may be able to claim 100 percent of the cost back, and to check out some of the other exceptions click here

Diagram: Ameli.fr

Appointments with specialists

Unlike in the UK, you can make appointments directly with a specialist without getting a referral from your GP first. But you will only get the standard 70 percent rate of reimbursement if you first visit the GP.

There are, of course, some exceptions to that rule.

You can have an appointment with gynecologists for periodic examinations, including screening, prescribing and monitoring contraception, monitoring pregnancy and abortions.

You can also visit ophthalmologists for certain kinds of appointments, and psychiatrists if you are aged 16-25- years-old.

Under 16s